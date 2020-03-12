Edge of an Epidemic
Don’t take or give money (“Hand washing and fist bumps: How to decrease your risk of catching COVID-19,” posted March 5). Don’t touch anything at the store like food, clothing, anything in the aisles. Throw your shoes away as they are contaminated by going to the store and other places… Everything and anything can be contaminated. See how out of control this can getAnna Simpson | via Facebook
What the hell guys! Calm down! (“No confirmed cases of COVID-19 but Monterey County declares an emergency just in case,” posted March 6.) Gail Nakada | via Facebook
No wonder it’s spreading. The CDC is guessing at best. Esther Malkin | via Facebook
Does that mean the cruise ships won’t be visiting? Asking for a friend. Alan Crane | via Facebook
In San Jose they aren’t testing people exposed to known cases even if they are showing symptoms, not until they have respiratory issues. Ellie Miklush Stowe | via Facebook
Actually, we don’t know how high (or low) the risk is because the Monterey County Health Department won’t reveal how many tests they’ve administered (“Coronavirus risk is still low in Monterey County, but the impacts are already hitting home,” March 5-11). No testing, no data. Period. Incompetence, or a crisis of leadership? Catherine Kobrinsky Evans | via Facebook
Beyond Books
Congratulations! I cannot wait to come and see, looks wonderful (“The new El Gabilan Library is a beautiful, modern haven for the community,” Feb. 27-March 4). Beata Anna Obydzinski | via Facebook
Yes!! I love everything about this! Way to go, Salinas!
Eric Barajas | via Facebook
Win Some, Lose Some
Too bad; he does little to represent those of us who pay the bills (“Incumbent Jimmy Panetta holds a massive lead in the three-way race to keep his seat in Congress,” posted March 3). Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
Steve McShane is in bed with big business. I don’t trust him. I hope the community votes for Wendy [Root Askew]! (“Leading a four-way race for county supervisor, Wendy Root Askew and Steve McShane will go to a runoff,” posted March 3.) Patrick Tacheny | via Facebook
Disappointed that in an article where the news is essentially that Wendy Root Askew has a higher percentage of the vote despite less funding, the focus seems to be on banana pancakes and favorable constituent comments on McShane. Please try to do better. Lynn Bentaleb | via Facebook
Untold Suffering
Why has this gone on SO long! My heart goes out to Christina’s family (“Surviving victims testify about their attacks by Charles Holifield, on trial for the murder of Christina Williams,” posted March 2). Prayers for the Willams family. Edie Balistreri | via Facebook
Schoolyard Battle
North Monterey County Unified School District, stop wasting time and money (“A battle between two North County school districts for where their boundary should be goes to the state,” March 5-11). Ben Sahagun | via Facebook
Laundry Cycle
In addition to bringing our community a superbly run and fun establishment, Loni McCallum is a rare human being – always upbeat and happy (“Pacific Grove laundromat owner shows her community ‘Sudz love’ by giving back,” Feb. 19-26). She takes an active interest in all her customers and treats the community like extended family. She is completely supportive and caring as well as genuinely interested in what you are all about. Beautiful. Shoshanna Rene | Seaside
Loni, when I first moved to Monterey County, I used your laundromat. Sudz was convenient when I was in Pacific Grove. Keep up the great business.
Marilyn Galli | Pacific Grove
Water and Money
Cal Am is proposing a new way to profit off ratepayers (“Cal Am under attack over rate hikes and surcharges on water bills,” posted Feb. 20). Cal Am does not make money on the water it sells. It makes a 9.2-percent rate of return every year on its capital assets, like the $50 million pipeline it just built. That’s why it’s more profitable for Cal Am to build a $329 million desal plant instead of the expansion of Pure Water Monterey.
But now Cal Am is asking for a new way to make a profit. It wants that 9.2-percent rate of return to be applied to surcharges.
Remember when we all conserved water during the drought? Cal Am turned around and charged us $64 million for the water we didn’t use. That’s an example of a surcharge and it’s still on your bill, labeled “Pre – 2015 WRAM surcharge.” Phil Wellman | Carmel
Editor’s note: Wellman is communications adviser for Public Water Now.
Cal Am’s history of annual rate increases is outrageous. According to the CPUC’s Public Advocates Office, Cal Am has raised our bills by an average of 17 percent every year for the past 10 years. What Cal Am calls a typical bill went from $20 to $100 over that time.
Tell the California Public Utilities Commission you’ve had enough of Cal Am’s price-gouging! The CPUC is asking for public input. The direct link to post a complaint to CPUC decision makers is on the Public Water Now homepage at publicwaternow.org. Melodie Chrislock | Carmel
Editor’s note: Chrislock is managing director of Public Water Now.
