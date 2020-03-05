Bank On It
A bank owned and run by government is a bad idea (“Efforts to establish a public bank for the Central Coast are underway,” Feb. 27-March 4). There is no reason to think that a government owned bank would have lower costs. In fact, the opposite is the case. A large body of economic evidence has established that for-profit companies are more efficient than government-run ones.
The reason has to do with incentives. When a bank sees a way of cutting and reining in costs, it is more likely to do so than a government owned enterprise. Indeed, a for-profit bank, to remain competitive, must find ways to rein in costs. But a government-owned bank has no such incentive. If a government-run bank gets established, one danger is that it will get bailed out by other parts of the government. It will look successful, but will not be successful. David R.Henderson | Pacific Grove
Editor’s note: Henderson is an emeritus professor of economics at the Naval Postgraduate School.
I’m recalling Timothy Wilson, his allegiance to Occupy Monterey Peninsula, and how he would have been so into this. In the years before he passed on, he gathered resources on public banks and talked about it to all who would listen in hope of getting something going. Rest in Power, friend. The good work continues. Karen E. Smith Araujo | via Facebook
Sounds exactly like a not-for-profit credit union. Monterey Credit Union is one. CJ Howard | via Facebook
Don’t Touch
Shame on the SVMH administrators who were complicit in this coverup (“SVMH, ex-doctor to pay big for a patient who was groped while sedated,” Feb. 27-March 4). These suits continue to abuse their power, neglect the safety of their employees, and fail to do what is right by their patients. They should lose their positions as well as their exorbitant salaries and benefits. I watched as this lady went through four years of a living hell while battling a corrupt administration. She was pressured out of her 17-year position at the hospital by the very administration that was supposed to protect her.
She was a patient first, employee second. No amount of money makes the malevolent actions by the creepy cardiologist nor SVMH administrators OK. In this small tight-knit community you have created a new found lack of confidence and trust in your organization as a whole. Karen Schofield | via Facebook
This article will cause people to be more aware, including those assisting these problem doctors during procedures. Great article, keep ‘em coming! Monica Gonzales | via Facebook
Pay Day
Thank you for your editorial on Marina’s recently adopted campaign finance reform ordinance (“Marina’s effort at campaign finance reform backfires before it takes effect,” Feb. 20-26). It should not cost a lot of money to run for City Council in Marina. If you want my vote, knock on my door and talk to me, ask me what my concerns are, tell me what you are doing to make Marina a safe community to live in. Marina council seats are now districts, not citywide, thus fewer constituents to talk to and fewer doors to knock on.
Candidates should attend every televised city meeting and speak in the four-minute public comment segment of the meeting, on every single item on the agenda. Your face, your name and your views will be heard without spending a single penny.
Good luck to all who run. Invest in a good pair of walking shoes and please, do not load my recycling bin with political mailings. Grace Silva-Santella | Marina
The suggestion that the filing fee be subsidized indicates a failure to understand that the city’s portion of the filing fee is only $25, not $327. It concerns me that hyperbolic misinformation is already being spread by candidates. Facts matter and if someone is running for an office in the city of Marina, they should know them before making the city look “greedy” or suggesting that a councilmember should have addressed this as an issue in campaign finance.
As to the concern about “wealthy” individuals, perhaps, we should be asking each candidate for full financial disclosure as to income/assets, liabilities, etc. to deflate the innuendo that some are wealthy and others are not. Paula Pelot | Marina
Gone to Pot
What did we think would happen? (“The cannabis industry faces a reckoning as formerly hot capital markets go cold and bills go unpaid,” Feb. 20-26.) Tax the shit out of people/companies/small business – how can they survive? It’s a vicious circle of greed. Everybody wants profit but depends on the wrong people to make that happen. Why do you think illegal grows make so much money? Uncle Sam’s hands aren’t in the mix. Get it together!Cheryl Robinson | via Facebook
Just idiots doing the get-rich-quick ponzi scheme. I am a part owner of CBD products, but we are going slow and steady and it will pay off. A tree needs dirt and roots but needs room to grow and bloom. If you don’t do it the right way, down you go hard. Jeremy Shea | via Facebook
Soup Heaven
Shhh! This is a best kept secret in North Salinas (“An extensive menu at Thanh Loi Noodles spotlights big plates and comfort food,” Feb. 27-March 4). Dexter Farm | via Facebook
Hops With It
Love this young lady and her beer (“Brew-N-Krew’s lead lady is thinking up new beer flavors, while building a new brewery,” Feb. 20-26). Her location is still under construction but her creativity and product are notably excellent! Russ Wilcox | Salinas
