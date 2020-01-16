On the Line
You wouldn’t believe how often this happens and nothing becomes of it (“Owners of Porta Bella and Mediterranean restaurants fined in sexual harassment case,” posted Jan. 9). Carlo Overhulser | via Facebook
Very brave of the employees! Jessica Swift | via Facebook
Wow, how sad. I liked their food and atmosphere… not going there again! Pamela Reese | via Facebook
Dog Run
For 12 years I’ve had problems with loose dogs while on walks with my dogs (“A dog attack in Seaside illuminates that our love for pets has its limits,” Jan. 9-15). I had to call Animal Control many times, but never felt as though something was being done. Now I leave Seaside just to walk my dogs to feel safe. So far I haven’t had issues in other cities.
I knew it was a matter of time before tragedy struck. This could have been avoided. Bottom line is, dog owners should feel safe in their city. Now when I need to walk in Seaside I have a stick, pepper spray and a knife. I also have health issues, so it is very hard to fight off other dogs, which I have already experienced one too many times. Gisel Ray | Seaside
I lived in Seaside for 20 years. During the last 10 years I was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in my front yard and our neighbor’s dog got loose and attacked our dog twice. Animal Control and the police did very little to help us. I had to file a small claims case to pay the vet bills.
They wouldn’t pursue anything. So we moved. The month after a friend’s dog was attacked by a dog and it cost them $15,000. This is obviously out of control. Jody Hutchinson | via Facebook
Petco offers 10 dog training lessons for $100 in their store, which is a great way to train a dog. I’m pretty tired of all the dog owners with untrained dogs. Two small dogs have bit my dog and both times he had to have surgery to drain internal bleeding, at $1,200 per surgery. If you have an aggressive dog: Don’t take it out in public! And train it! Jane Benight | via Facebook
Health Crisis
I don’t like that we live in a litigious society, but sometimes I think it is the only thing hospitals will listen to (“A lawsuit by a nurse against her former employer goes behind the scenes at SVMH,” Jan. 9-15).
If you end up in the hospital, ask your nurse when the last time he or she peed was and ask your doctor for how many hours straight they’ve been working. Accidental deaths caused by medical errors are now the third leading cause of death in the U.S. [according to a study by Johns Hopkins]. The people going after this woman’s nursing license are as culpable as any, in my opinion, in creating an environment that led to those deaths.
To me, this sounds like a power-struggle on the part of the employer. My advice: Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Matthew Cichella | via Facebook
This is what happens when you have newfound fame because your husband thinks he’s a television star [on Live PD] versus a public servant. I’ve seen their Instagram, they think they’re stars. Monica Gonzales | via Facebook
The Edge of War
I strongly agree with Adam Bolaños Scow’s criticism of Jimmy Panetta about increasing the already over-bloated U.S. military budget (“Letters to the Editor,” Jan. 9-15). Even moreso, I am shocked about Panetta’s flippant remarks about the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a national and global hero who had dedicated his life to fighting against ISIS, Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
Even some mainstream U.S. newsmedia acknowledge that Soleimani was among the most effective of generals who fought against ISIS. America’s mainstream newsmedia have portrayed Iran’s #2 leader, Soleimani, as a terrorist, instead of as the world’s leading fighter against terrorism, which he actually was. Either Panetta is ignorant of these facts, or else he should be running as a Republican. Helga I. Fellay | Carmel Valley
Usually, I’m tired of dynasty politicians, but Panetta’s got it right on this one (“Panetta criticizes Trump over strike against Iranian general,” posted Jan. 3). We’ve got a corrupt, evil man in the White House who will start a war to save his own skin. That’s how bad it is. Lars Klassen | via Facebook
Once again some so-called expert professor taking an armchair response to a situation he knows nothing about, not having the current intel that the administration had (“As the specter of war with Iran rears its head, Monterey experts weigh in,” Jan. 9-15). Those that can do, those who can’t teach. Wayne Scholes | via Facebook
Sykes Psych
I too am quite disappointed by the removal of a beloved local treasure (“Squid dreams of soaking in Sykes Hot Springs and awakens to a nightmare,” posted Jan. 13). Perhaps the solution to the problem of overpopulation at Sykes shouldn’t be a destructive one, but instead a creative one? That I suppose is too much to ask of government.
While they claim the pools won’t return, I’ve heard that before when they were removed last time. They came back better than ever. Perhaps a more permanent solution is in order, such as encouraging a dispersal of the population so as to reduce the overuse of Sykes. Are there no other hot springs that we could build pools around? Why not enrich the region and increase the parking fees to cover the costs of maintenance?
There must be a better, more imaginative solution than to merely destroy that which everyone loves to keep them away. Daniel Retta | via web
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.