Marble Mayhem
I can’t believe it’s a 52-year-old, that just blows my mind. Good job CHP!! (“Man suspected in projectile attacks on Highway 101 vehicles arrested by CHP,” posted Jan. 23.) Terry Mora | via Facebook
So good to hear. Mardi Lasell Taubert | via Facebook
This is crazy. Some people have nothing better to do. Nadia Hazin | via Facebook
The asshole hit my friend’s car. She said it was a large marble. Robyn Lyndley | via Facebook
Planning Plan
$200,000 for consultants?? Has anyone thought to ask the staff why people are leaving? (“County to spend $200,000 on consultants’ review of the planning department,” Jan. 23-29.)Cheli Flores | via Facebook
If you want to know why they are quitting, impose exit interviews with HR. I’m sure you won’t like what they have to say. Sally Diaz Lopez | via Facebook
Empty Chair
[Salinas City Councilmember Tony Villegas] is a mess and intentionally stirring up political and social anger (“A city ponders what can be done about a chronically absent councilmember,” Jan. 16-22). Then he gets angry when his opponents do the same. He’s a total hypocrite who is contributing to the demoralization of the city. Adam Wachtel | via Facebook
Don’t the bylaws say something about absence and missing meetings being a reason for dismissal? Seriously. Chad Sutter | via Facebook
He can be recalled. Kathy Wylie | via Facebook
Hallowed Halls
There’s not much in your article about the women who’ve passed through DLI (“Exclusive data from the Pentagon’s language school offers insight into America’s shifting foreign priorities,” Jan. 16-22). When I started there in August 1972 fresh out of WAC basic training and eager to learn German, mine was only the second class allowing women; the first class started three weeks before us. We were a proud bunch of women and considered ourselves real pioneers to be among the first to have the opportunity to train at DLI. My German class of about 15 students included all branches of service, some enlisted, some officers and one civilian, about half of us women. After the Presidio of Monterey, we learned security procedures in Texas. Finally we went to duty stations in Augsburg, Germany or to sites on the East German border where we used our skills from DLI to listen to, analyze and report war games to National Security Agency – pretty exciting stuff for women in those days. Sue Spence | East Garrison
Wow, this is the kind of local investigative journalism that we need more of.
In these crazy times, our democracy is more reliant than ever on real news and shouldn’t treat Facebook as if that’s what it puts out. Well done, Weekly!
Esther Malkin | Monterey
Spilling Salt
It will not do any such thing if it draws down the brackish zone between saltwater and the freshwater above it (“Desalination emerges as a possible solution for another Monterey County water challenge,” Jan. 23-29). This water table is a “Basal Lens” where over geologic time, freshwater floats on a barrier of brackish water over a layer of saltwater. Being lighter, the freshwater “floats” on the brackish layer. As fresh water accrues, it depresses the brackish and saltwater downwards so the fresh water extends below sea level. Every foot freshwater is depressed below sea level, its height above it can be deduced. The Guardian Angel here is the brackish level, and if we allow Cal Am or any other devil draw it off, life here is cooked. No wonder there are so many for sale signs on the Highway 68-River Road corridor. Evan Hauge | via Facebook
Dam repair: $160 million
Interlake tunnel: $110 million
This: $288 million
Chump change. Jay Donato | Salinas
Lost in Translation
This is the USA we read, write and speak American English! (“A medida que se acerca el censo de 2020, el Condado de Monterey está movilizando las organizaciones sin fines de lucro y los voluntarios a obtener un recuento exacto – y disipar la desinformación,” a Spanish translation of “As the 2020 Census approaches, Monterey County is mobilizing nonprofits and volunteers to get an accurate count – and to dispel misinformation,” posted Jan. 18.) RJ Ingold | via Twitter
To the Moon and Back
Congratulations! That is a fantastic accomplishment for both of the new astronauts! (“Two NPS alumni become NASA astronauts,” posted Jan. 27.) George Leavell | via Facebook
Awesome! Congratulations. Nina Muñoz | via Facebook
Excited for them! Joyce Porter | via Facebook
Clarification
A story (“Urgent care clinics are growing in number, providing more access to less costly care,” Jan. 23-29) referenced the growing number of emergency room patients who could be treated by urgent care clinics or primary care physicians. The number of patients who visit CHOMP’s ER annually but could be treated in other settings is 20,000, as appeared in the story; the total number of CHOMP ER patients, including those who require emergency care, is 55,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.