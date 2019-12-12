Bike Lane to Nowhere
I am still fuming days after reading Cypress Hansen’s article on the ridiculous bike path that our transportation planners have cooked up (“The people behind North Fremont Street’s new bike path take a ride on their own handiwork,” Dec. 5-11). I live in the Casanova-Oak Knolls neighborhood, and along with my neighbors and local businesses have endured months of disruption and hassle during its construction. Now that it’s finally finished, I read that two planners took the four-block trip and were left breathless. I’m sorry to say that I missed them. In the weeks since it was finished, I have noticed only one person actually using the bike path.
What insanity weighs the cost/benefits of a seldom-used four-block bike path against the greater needs of a neighborhood and decides that this represents $9.1 million well spent? Jay Edelman | Monterey
The North Fremont bike path is about the worst use of taxpayer funds I’ve ever seen. Take what was probably the busiest four-lane section of road in North Monterey and make it five feet narrower. Take out several convenient right-hand turn lanes. Tear out a half-mile of mature landscaping and construct a four-foot-high steel cable fence each side giving the whole area the ambiance of a maximum-security prison. All for a price tag of only $9.1 million! J. Taylor | Monterey
I wonder how much consultation there was in the design of this bike path with cyclists or those with experience implementing effective bike paths elsewhere? And I wonder what the casualty count of the bike path will end up being and when the lawsuits around it will start up. Cars and cyclists are going to hit each other when cars mistake the cyclist signals for left turn signals, when cyclists turn left or right when they have a green signal that actually only allows them to go straight, and when cyclists run red signals because they’re tired of repeatedly stopping. And cyclists will have accidents on their own because the path is narrow.
The saving grace here may be that the bike path simply isn’t likely to get much use, given both its location and design, and that will keep the numbers of accidents down. Philipp Bleek | via Facebook
Not only is this a poorly designed bike lane, it’s a terrible design at most corners for cars trying to turn right at intersections now. The curbs are too sharply angled and cars easily hit the poorly marked curb as they are unable to make the right turn. Sara Liu | via Facebook
Thank you doing this story. I participated in the ridealong that TAMC and Kimbley-Horn offered to Del Rey Oaks and Seaside residents last year. At that time, they were looking at and discussing the route from Canyon Del Rey at Highway 1 to Highway 68, and making improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians utilizing bike lanes and roundabouts. I don’t know what the timeline is on that project. Since then, I moved to Monterey, and lo and behold, Kimbley-Horn was bending Monterey’s ear for traffic improvements in my new neighborhood. It would be nice to see the whole master plan that Kimbley-Horn and TAMC have presented. Not just the bits and pieces planned for each segment or neighborhood. Mark-Audrey Magallanes | via Facebook
Feel the Rage
We are outraged! (“A mother-to-be violently slain at random inspires calls to action,” Dec. 5-11.) The problem is the police don’t do enough to curtail the homeless in this community. I reached out to Monterey city officials when a homeless man froze to death last year. They just make excuses instead of doing something. Our government spends millions on stupid bike lanes and apparently doesn’t have money, resources, personnel or interest in doing anything about the homeless. This woman was innocent. Her death should not be in vain. Tiffany Sheele | via Facebook
OK, people are angry and “want action.” I totally get the angry part but I don’t know what action should have been taken prior to the crime. Was it in any way predictable that the transient killed a young mom? It doesn’t sound like it and there is no way to “ensure the safety” of anyone on the streets, anywhere. Russ Wilcox | via Facebook
Redirect investment: Get the mentally ill into care/supportive housing. Get desperate addicts into residential treatment. Stop wasting time with soup kitchens. Arrest and incarcerate the dealers and pimps who operate openly on Lincoln. We have the right to a reasonable expectation of safety. Catherine Kobrinsky Evans | via Facebook
Editor’s note: Kobrinsky Evans is on the board of Salinas City Center Improvement Association.
A Tin Can
Yuck. They should repurpose the structure that is already there (“Pacific Grove seeking public comment on proposed resort at American Tin Cannery site,” posted Dec. 5). The American Tin Cannery is much better looking than this bland, cheap-looking replacement they are proposing, not to mention, it’s totally out of character for the area. Deborah Gonçalves | via Facebook
Build some affordable housing instead of catering to the elite and out-of-towners with more hotels. Adam J. Lincoln | via Facebook
This is all kinds of wrong. I will be writing letters and attending City Council meetings. Annie Nielsen | via Facebook
The oldest shopping mall in the U.S. (1828) in Providence, Rhode Island, is now home to 48 micro-loft apartments with a first floor of small business retail. There would be plenty of parking in the current parking lot. Community – let our voices be heard. Elaine Giampietro | via Facebook
