Happy Jabs
Happy day! (“First Covid-19 vaccines in Monterey County administered at Memorial Hospital in Salinas,” posted Dec. 17; “CHOMP employees line up for first Covid-19 vaccines in a festive atmosphere,” posted Dec. 19.) Maureen A. Minnes | via social media
No thanks, I’ll pass. Jessica Cisneros Hernandez | via social media
Any of y’all don’t want your vaccine, you just send it to me. Laura Midgett | via social media
OK Then
What is your agenda with the cartoon about inoculating Republicans? (“90% effective at inoculating Republicans from the truth,” posted Dec. 20.) Are you trying to make the division even wider? Are you saying we don’t want the vaccine? Are you saying we are not as smart as you? Start promoting unity, you of the elite set of sanctimonious and self-righteous bags of left wind! Ray and Barbara Rasul | Pebble Beach
A Different Take…
I want to thank the Weekly staff for your thoughtful and sensitive coverage of Covid-19 and so much else. Although I live in San Francisco, I love the Monterey area and regularly read your news updates (“Monterey County NOW” newsletters). I get very tired of the reporting these days; I’m a dedicated liberal/progressive and agree with a lot of it, but am put off by the repetition and partisanship.
Each time I read your updates I learn something new. I appreciate your honest reporting, it feels like a smart and friendly neighbor filling me in. Virginia Van Zandt | San Francisco
Another Virus
I found Asaf Shalev’s article on the existential threats faced by Monterey County lettuce growers to be informative and well written (“Unprecedented losses plague lettuce growers as Salinas Valley scrambles to contain pests that threaten the region’s biggest crop,” Dec. 17-23). I was surprised, though, that he failed to mention the biggest existential threat of all to growing lettuce: climate change. This may soon make it increasingly difficult to grow many of Monterey County’s most lucrative crops including artichokes, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, strawberries, as well as lettuce. Dwight Marshall | Seaside
Monoculture is deadly to the biodiversity required for the health of all living things. Luana Conley | via social media
Horsing Around
This story portrayed the efforts of the Marina Equestrian Association in a negative light (“Marina seeks a possible new vendor to run the Marina Equestrian Center, in a tense battle that pits a longtime nonprofit operator against newcomers,” Dec. 17-23). The buildings are not new, but they are serviceable and safe. In the 15 years the MEA has managed the center, over $800,000 of steel pens and closures have been purchased by members. These are the property of the MEA, not the center itself and would be lost with a transfer of management.
During the terrible wildfires this summer, the center was an SPCA-designated evacuation center and housed dozens of horses, llamas, goats, pigs and poultry. The MEA helped coordinate emergency services and paid for the extra costs of electricity, water and additional garbage service until the last chicken returned home, months later. The cooperation and relationships the MEA has established within the community are what created this remarkable response. The MEA is the last co-op stable in the area and if the MEA does not remain, there may never be an affordable option for horse boarding and education in this area again. Ann Larson | Seaside
The $1,800 a month rent is astronomical in comparison to what some other Monterey County parks rent for. All of the improvements made to any of the public parks are the property of the owner and not the renter. It is a big financial decision to improve property that is leased month to month.
The city’s financial grab of this property has already been well documented. One has to wonder why any organization would want a dilapidated horse park to rent other than there being a financial gain as a goal.
Oh, horses and bicycles do not mix well. Edward Nowak | via web
Racing Round
Glad to see Chris Pook step up and take on the county (“Monterey County sued over ‘sham’ process in granting contract for Laguna Seca racetrack,” posted Dec. 15). Everyone knows this was a sham from the beginning. And John Narigi’s actions since he took over just prove he is totally in over his head. I’m bummed it will cost the taxpayers of Monterey County to unravel this mess, but it may be the only thing that saves the track from being destroyed by the county supervisors. We deserve to know the truth. Stuart Newhouse | Pacific Grove
It smelled bad from the start. Matt Brysch | Salinas
This process was truly a sham and an insult to race fans around the world, not just the county. Thomas Outzen | via social media
Bike Lane
As a bicycle commuter in Monterey, I disagree with Squid (“Squid Fry: Short Course,” Dec. 17-23). I realize that the Fremont Avenue bicycle lane is a “bike lane to nowhere,” yet I make a point of including it in my route whenever possible. I propose that we look at the positives of the bicycle lane. From a cyclist’s perspective, it offers safe and secure riding, separate from automobiles. It runs down the center of the roadway, preserving multiple lanes for automobiles. Rather than criticizing the bikeway, we should recognize it as a good start and, hopefully, the precursor to many projects encouraging transportation by bicycle. After all, we are non-polluting, environmentally sustainable, quiet, and healthy. Each time you see a cyclist riding on the roadways of our peninsula just remember that they represent one less car. Louis Kaplan | Monterey
