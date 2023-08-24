In 2013, Glenda Hunter was not well – she had been previously diagnosed with diabetes, fibromyalgia and bone cancer, and took a number of prescription medications to manage symptoms. She also took medications for mental health diagnoses of manic depression and anxiety. When, on March 16, 2013, she was detained at the Monterey County Jail, she brought psychiatric medications with her, but they were confiscated upon booking. She suffered from controllable symptoms while she was in the jail, including panic attacks and hallucinations.
A year earlier, Jesse Hernandez was incarcerated, on April 18, 2012. Before going to jail, Hernandez had undergone a colostomy; for eight months, while incarcerated, he requested colostomy reversal surgery. When he finally got the surgery in December, he did not receive proper care and experienced symptoms such as fevers, bleeding and intestinal swelling. At one point, when he collapsed in a cold sweat, another prisoner in his pod shouted “man down!” Medical assistance did not arrive until at least half-an-hour later.
That’s according to the grim federal class-action lawsuit filed in 2013 on behalf of Hernandez, Hunter and other people who had been incarcerated. The public defender for Monterey County at the time and the law firm Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld represented them against the County of Monterey and its contracted medical provider in the jail, now called Wellpath.
I’m going back in time a decade or more because these were some of the stories that led to this civil rights complaint. And these are just a small sampling. At the time, plaintiffs argued, the jail was not effectively monitoring inmates for signs of suicidal behavior. At the time, plaintiffs argued, medications were not properly managed. The list goes on. And it still does, even today.
That’s in spite of a 2015 settlement agreement in which the County and the company that would become Wellpath agreed to do more.
To comply, the County would pay more – providing adequate care would mean adding staff – and starting in 2017, would allow third-party monitors to visit the jail and review compliance in the areas of medical care, mental health care, dental care, and accessibility for people with disabilities.
That settlement called for “substantial compliance,” not 100-percent compliance.
But now, 10 years after the lawsuit was originally filed and eight years after the settlement, plaintiffs say the jail is not meeting the threshold of substantial compliance. They are set to argue their case before a judge in federal court in San Jose on Thursday, Aug. 24. The County and Wellpath will argue they are substantially compliant. The plaintiffs will argue a court order is required to change things in a facility where 25 inmates have died since the 2015 settlement – and, they claim, the Monterey County Jail’s annual rate of 361 deaths per 100,000 people is twice the national average of 167 deaths per 100,000 incarcerated people, as reported by staff writer Rey Mashayekhi.
It’s not just what the plaintiffs’ lawyers say – it’s also what those third-party monitors say in their detailed reports. We now know more about the ongoing problems at the jail thanks to the release of those reports. (On Aug. 21, a court order granted the Weekly status as an intervenor in the case, on the narrow matter of seeking disclosure of previously sealed records. The Weekly has posted the newly released reports online at mcweekly.com.)
This is not about adding soft rock music or a koi pond to a waiting room – it’s about life and safety. Whatever your views about our carceral system, the people who are housed by the government against their will are constitutionally entitled to having their most basic rights met. (Also worth noting: Not all people housed at the jail are convicted of any crime. And even for those who are serving a sentence, no sentencing guidelines call for fevers or forced withdrawal from medications. Even with basic health needs fulfilled, the jail is still not a nice place, nor is it meant to be.)
Transparency alone and even a court order that imposes fines don’t necessarily mean that things will improve for the people in the jail. Ultimately, that will require real and systemic change.
