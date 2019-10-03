In 2015, I was about to make a first trip to New York City, when I messaged a college friend who was general counsel for Actors Equity, the labor union that represents theater actors and stage managers nationwide, and asked him which Broadway show was a must. He mulled it over and said there was a strange one he hadn’t yet seen, a hip-hop and rap musical based on the life and death of Alexander Hamilton.
My friend didn’t know much about the show, but we bought tickets (breathtakingly expensive ones, even though the show hadn’t yet become a phenomenon) and spent two hours and 45 minutes being dazzled by the talent and audacity of what unfolded in front of us.
So it wasn’t with fresh eyes that I took my seat at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco on Sept. 18, as a guest of the Dan & Lillian King Foundation and the Monterey County Office of Education, which embarked on a project almost as audacious as the musical itself. The foundation, established by the Kings – wealthy ranch owners from Texas who migrated to Monterey County and died here – has a mission to educate students about the U.S. Constitution. The audacious part: The foundation’s board of trustees concocted a plan to send every eighth-grader in Monterey County to see the San Francisco production of Hamilton: An American Musical.
What was fresh: Being in a theater on a Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by 1,500 eighth-graders who were seeing it with fresh eyes. It was week one of Project Hamilton, and every week for the next five weeks, more eighth-graders would see the show until every eighth-grader in Monterey County who wanted to see it had done so.
In all, it’s a $2 million endeavor, fully funded by The King Foundation. And it wasn’t limited to certain schools from certain neighborhoods: All means all.
“You say to yourself, ‘My God, how do I pull this off?’” says Steve Collins, the foundation’s executive director, who was waiting for the buses to arrive at the Orpheum before the performance. “How do I get 6,000 permission slips and how do I feed 6,000 kids and how do I transport them here? These aren’t just free tickets for the kids to come to San Francisco. There’s curriculum the kids are taught before the show, and educational processes that continue after.”
None of it would have happened had foundation board member Marc del Piero not gotten the weird idea about 18 months ago to email Luis Miranda, father of Hamilton writer-composer-producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, out of the blue to see what could be possible. Miranda helped facilitate the purchase of tickets at bulk rate, and del Piero, a lawyer by training and former Monterey County supervisor, provided the conduit between the foundation and MCOE. They already had a relationship in place – the foundation sponsors Constitution Day in the schools, and here the foundation helped MCOE develop curriculum around Hamilton.
“We were talking about the fact earlier today that many of these kids have never seen the ocean, much less San Francisco and a Broadway play. When you’re learning history, whether you’re reading it in a book or hearing it in a lecture from a teacher – some kids learn well that way,” says Deneen Guss, MCOE’s superintendent. “But many students are tactile or auditory and feel music in their bones. If you’re singing songs and there’s music and dance and costumes of that time period, you can take a story that may be dry and make it come alive.”
Watching all of those buses pull up outside the Orpheum and seeing all those kids disembark and walk into the theater was part production, part military campaign, in itself. And eighth-graders being eighth-graders, a lot of them were too shy to talk about what they expected to experience.
Except for Bruno Moreno, a La Paz Middle School student from Salinas. I asked him what he knew about the play, and he said this: “It’s a Broadway play, by a guy named Lin. My mom was excited for me to come, but I don’t think they know it’s such a big deal.”
What did Moreno think the show was going to be?
“Cool,” he said. “I think it’s going to be cool.”
He was right.
MARY DUAN writes Local Spin for Monterey County Weekly. Reach her at mary@mcweekly.com or follow her at twitter.com/maryrduan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.