Fred Watson and Scott Waltz, both CSU Monterey Bay professors, set out more than a decade ago to take lemons and make lemonade.
The lemons: Fort Ord lands that, once cleared of ordnance, would be absorbed into various cities for development. The lemonade: Taking some of that land and developing a regional trail network to connect communities to open space.
That network is known as FORTAG, the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway, and at build-out, it’s anticipated the 30 miles of paved trails and greenways will provide recreational opportunities for residents and tourists, and a commute option for those who want (and are able) to bike to work.
As CSUMB’s magazine put it a few years back, FORTAG would provide “a trail for everyone” in a way that celebrates the landscape and gets people to where they need or want to go. And as the Weekly put it, also a few years ago and at the time the draft environmental impact report for the project was released, there’s already contention over the trail’s southern loop and the loop’s Del Rey Oaks segment. That segment is slated to include a tunnel underneath the impossibly dangerous-to-traverse Canyon del Rey (Highway 218), wend its way along residential streets and take riders past the Frog Pond, a 17-acre wetland preserve that’s part of Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District.
On June 17, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County held a virtual public workshop on the proposed route. I posted my name and contact information in the chat window and asked anyone interested to get in touch.
But “be careful of what you wish for, or you will surely get it” is a saying that comes to mind. My phone started ringing the next morning and the calls and emails haven’t ceased. Along Angelus Way, and in other neighborhoods, yellow lawn signs have popped up decrying the proposed trail route. A number of residents who didn’t want their names used for fear of city government backlash expressed concern over what the trail could bring – hundreds of strangers biking through their front yards, for example, and unsheltered people moving from encampments in nearby Laguna Grande Park onto the trails and along the Frog Pond, as another. There’s frustration from some residents who feel the city hasn’t sought input from residents and failed to adequately consider alternative routes, including one that would run along a PG&E easement on Plumas Avenue. And by one resident’s measure, the Del Rey Oaks City Council spent only 12 minutes in 2020 publicly discussing the FORTAG trail.
With so much input, including from leaders of Sustainable Monterey Peninsula (in favor), I had to cherry pick a few to represent the whole.
One of the best letters on the pro-side comes from Caryl Rojas, who has lived in DRO for 22 years. The tunnel, she writes, has the potential for keeping her from becoming “roadkill.”
“We would be delighted to have the trail in Del Rey Oaks [and] we like the idea of having a new trail to enjoy that is nearby,” she writes. “We are particularly in favor of having a tunnel… the traffic on that road has increased significantly over the years and cars drive fast along there. The only way to get across it now is to run. I am 79. I don’t run. Neither does my husband.”
Artist and writer Patrice Vecchione tells me the trail will go right past her backyard, and while she wouldn’t have chosen that as the preferred route, she says, “This isn’t about me.
“We have an obligation to the future to become sustainable, to get out of our cars,” she says. “I think it’s necessary and important.”
But Scott Morgan, who has lived with his wife for 30 years on a quiet, dead-end street in DRO, says the trail will run right next to his house. As a retiree, he’s not looking forward to the prospect.
“I think it would take a vote of the City Council to stop it and I don’t think they’re going to do that,” he says. “It’s become, ‘We’re moving forward on this and if you want to talk, we’ll listen.’ I feel like they’re telling me how to live, especially those who conceived of this project.”
The EIR was certified in March 2020; TAMC will accept public comment on the DRO segment until July 15.
