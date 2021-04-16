Salinas resident Andrew Sandoval is part gadfly, part activist and part IIP – my acronym for “Incredibly Involved Parent.” He ran for the Salinas City Council’s District 5 seat in 2018, losing to Christie Cromeenes by 86 votes in a race that had high voter turnout. He now sits as a trustee on the Santa Rita Union School District Board but also keeps an eye on numerous other school boards and city councils, especially in South County.
As an activist, he’s been known to back up trucks of supplies when a homeless nonprofit has a pressing need, and he’s the vice president of the local branch of LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens; in the early months of the pandemic, he and other LULAC officers visited Salinas-area motels to make sure motel owners and labor contractors were properly instructing farmworkers on safety and sanitation.
And as an IIP, Sandoval was a thorn in the side of the board of Oasis Charter Public School, where his unrelenting demands for transparency from the board led to the departure of the school’s executive director, Juanita Perea, who was later fined $12,000 by the Fair Political Practices Commission – the state’s political finance watchdog agency – for funneling $132,000 in school maintenance work to a company owned solely by her husband.
Part of Sandoval’s unrelenting demands for transparency involved filing California Public Records Act requests not only on Oasis and its board members but on public agencies where board members worked. One of those agencies, the Hartnell Community College District, is where former Oasis board member Augustine Nevarez works as director of student affairs.
In April 2018, just a few months after Perea was accused of making Oasis students clean the school’s bathrooms and botching standardized testing processes, Sandoval sent a PRA request to Hartnell for all emails Nevarez sent and received between June 1, 2017, and April 15, 2018. The next December, he refined the request to specify he wanted all communications between Nevarez, Perea and Oasis. Hartnell initially refused, writing that the college “does not conduct public business with Oasis.” Then in September 2020, Sandoval requested all disciplinary records, investigative records, memos, notes, emails, communications and invoices filed against or related to Nevarez between 2018 and September 2020.
At some point in 2018, Hartnell provided Sandoval with a thumb drive containing 12,000 pages of documents, some of which include emails showing that Nevarez was indeed conducting Oasis business and communicating with other board members using Hartnell’s email servers. Other messages showed Nevarez engaged in protracted, personal conversations that verged on inappropriate with a former Hartnell student.
But Hartnell declined to provide any disciplinary records, and so in January of this year, Sandoval sued. Among the documents he wants are records of what he describes as a prior complaint against Nevarez for using public resources to conduct private business and provide gifts to a romantic partner.
But go back to that thumb drive. Sandoval realized that among those 12,000 pages were students’ personal information, reports of assaults on campus and unrelated communications between students and staff – and he let Hartnell know it.
In February, Hartnell attorney Manuel Martinez of Lozano Smith sent Sandoval’s attorney a letter asking Sandoval to destroy or delete inadvertently disclosed documents and offering him assistance in identifying which documents he should delete or destroy. Martinez also wanted to know who else Sandoval showed the documents to “so we can take the appropriate action to remediate.”
Before Sandoval sued, and long before Martinez sent that letter, I had spent a few days looking at the documents.
The point of the suit, Sandoval says, is disclosure of documents he’s been denied. “The public has a right to know their money is being used properly. Public funds are at play.”
At Hartnell’s suggestion, Nevarez hired an attorney, John Klopfenstein, who says his client didn’t care to comment.
Sandoval’s case heads to court on May 11 for its first hearing. As for destroying the documents, that horse is already out of the barn and long gone.
