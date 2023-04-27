It was before dawn on Monday morning, April 24, when 52 people gathered in a Salinas parking lot at 5:30 to board a bus bound for Sacramento. The coalition of community members came from Salinas, Greenfield, Seaside, Marina and more, and they came from different walks of life, but went to lobby at the State Capitol for the day with a shared message: Housing is a human right.
More specifically, the local group – organized by nonprofits Building Healthy Communities and the Center for Community Advocacy – joined hundreds of activists to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 567, which would update provisions from the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019 (Assembly Bill 1482), which sunsets in 2030. Importantly, the 2019 law caps annual rent increases at 10 percent, and SB 567 would cap them at 5 percent.
According to a bill analysis prepared for a State Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on April 25, the 2019 law has not fixed the housing crisis. “The premise behind this bill is that while the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 offered some important support to tenants caught up in California’s housing affordability crisis, experience and reflection have revealed ways in which the Act needs to be strengthened if it is to provide genuine protection against heavy rent burdens and families falling into homelessness,” the analysis states. “In the time since AB 1482 passed, rental housing affordability in California has not improved and homelessness has continued to grow. The two things are highly correlated.”
Of course, you didn’t need to read a legislative brief to know that things have not gotten better for renters – the power of observation is more than enough.
But maybe it’s hitting bottom that is motivating tenants to organize like never before. The list of organizations supporting SB 567 is at least 50 long. The short list of opponents includes the state Apartment Association, Association of Realtors and Mortgage Bankers Association.
The Center for Community Advocacy’s executive director, Natalie Herendeen, says 52 people were motivated to board a bus at 5:30am to lobby for renters’ rights because things have gotten so bad on so many levels. “Ten years ago you could find reasonable rent,” she says. Now, housing is prohibitively expensive, and even expensive housing is in terrible condition; CCA organizers hear complaints about mold and lead paint.
And rental housing at any price point and in any condition is hard to find. With inflation, even tenants who get annual raises at work are finding it hard to keep up with rising rent, even under the protections of AB 1482 and its 10-percent cap. “People from San Jose are coming down, but it’s not their fault – nurses and teachers are being priced out of San Jose,” Herendeen says. “It’s a multitude of factors, all compounding. It’s a perfect storm. People are pissed off because all their money is going to live in a dump.”
In Sacramento, the Monterey County cohort split up to meet with various lawmakers. Herendeen’s team met with staff of State Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, and Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, D-Fresno. Herendeen was encouraged by those meetings, and is hopeful about a comprehensive housing solution that builds upon AB 1492.
There is good cause to be hopeful. On April 25, the Senate Judiciary Committee (of which Laird is a member) passed SB 567, albeit in a stripped-down form without the 5-percent rent cap.
The fight will continue. The local group was invited to Sacramento by Housing Now, a coalition of over 150 organizations. They also rallied in support of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 10, which would declare housing as a right.
There is movement locally too. The coalition that went to Sacramento included Tony Barrera and Orlando Osornio, both members of Salinas City Council, which on April 4 became the first city in Monterey County to approve a residential rent registry. On April 18, Monterey City Council voted 4-1 to pursue a similar registry and explore rent stabilization.
Each of these measures, at a local and state level, is just part of the solution, and each will be negotiated (as SB 567 already has been in committee). But if the emerging coalition of tenants stays energized, there is real hope for real change.
