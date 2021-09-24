Walk around Carmel on a warm afternoon this time of year, and things feel almost normal. The weekend crowds are not what they once were, and understaffed restaurants have empty tables they cannot serve. But people are out shopping, eating and drinking – including in the city’s parklets, a creation born of desperate times due to shelter-in-place last year.
By May of 2020, Carmel City Council approved the construction of temporary parklets so restaurants could keep doing business. By May of this year, council planned to tear out those parklets once “normal” returned. But that never happened, and many restaurants are still just hanging on. Many continue to rely on outdoor seating – about two-thirds of sales at Anton & Michel are outdoors, and about one-third at Mission Bistro, the owners told council – even though city officials (and, let’s be real, all of us) expected that by now pandemic-related restrictions on our movements would be long over. I’m among the many vaccinated people who still prefer to be seated outside; I can support local restaurants, enjoy the warmest time of year and minimize my risk of contracting a breakthrough case of Covid-19. A win-win-win.
But this is Carmel, where there’s an obsession with preserving “village character,” an entirely subjective concept. There is an ad hoc committee at work on potential plans for permanent outdoor seating, based in part on a survey that received about 1,400 responses. That committee will present to the Carmel Planning Commission in November, which will make a recommendation to the City Council on whether and how to craft a long-term plan. But until then, it’s warfare in Carmel about keeping the existing temporary parklets on the street.
After an extension to Sept. 12, the city’s parklets were set to go away on Sept. 13. Restaurateurs requested further reprieve, and on Sept. 7, City Council met and deliberated over whether to extend the program. A statement from the Carmel Residents Association launched an hour’s worth of heated comments from the public: “The look and feel of the parklets do not add to the charm of our village.”
I couldn’t disagree more. Highly specific design guidelines are likely to be a feature of any permanent outdoor seating program that comes down – this is, after all, the city that deliberated for months over the appropriate look of beach fire pits – but some people see parklets as a sign of impending doom.
Interpretations voiced Sept. 7 ranged from making town look dumpy to abandoned to crowded. “Downtown is different – it’s just kind of dirty,” Councilmember Jeff Baron said. But also: “It’s an atmosphere that resembles Times Square a little bit; the sidewalks are sort of out of control.”
What version of reality is this?
Councilmember Karen Ferlito shares Baron’s distaste for parklets, and they expressed zero appetite to extend them in any form. Mayor Dave Potter and Councilmember Carrie Theis expressed a need to continue boosting restaurants with parklet seating given uncertainty around the delta variant. Councilmember Bobby Richards was somewhere in between. “They do detract from the character, the charm, the architecture,” he said. “I want to see them gone.” But in the short term, he was open to an extension, so council voted 3-2 to extend parklets for a month, until Oct. 13. They’ll be back on Oct. 5 to have this exact same debate about another month.
Council did agree 5-0 that upon extending the program, they’ll charge restaurateurs rent to utilize city parking spaces, $842 per space per month. (Double-space parklets pay $1,684.)
Going into the Sept. 7 meeting, Carmel had 33 parklets. Seven restaurateurs did not move forward and pay the rent, opting instead to dismantle theirs, leaving 26 still standing.
While we might disagree on whether parklets add to or detract from the charm, whether restaurants are getting too much government help or not enough, there’s a bigger picture that gets lost. Transforming parking spaces into useful space for commerce or gathering is great for a downtown, especially a small and walkable downtown like Carmel’s. They can change the streetscape to one that’s more charming, more eco-conscious and better for business. And no, Carmel will never feel like Times Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.