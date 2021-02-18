The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Monterey County Board of Supervisors have a relationship that mostly borders on bizarre. The sheriff (an elected official) doesn’t answer to the supervisors (also elected officials), but since they hold the purse strings to the sheriff’s $100-million-plus budget, he has to go to them whenever he needs more money. Yet when something goes wrong, and the supervisors attempt to have a public conversation about it, the sheriff doesn’t have to answer to them and in most cases, chooses not to.
So it went with the Jan. 18 escape of jail inmate Luis Sarabia, who was cooling his heels and awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and murder along with three co-defendants in the 2019 killing in Greenfield of Charles Adolfo Jose, who was shot to death while washing his car. As described by the Sheriff’s Office, which has now gone mute on the subject, other inmates distracted the lone guard monitoring a group on a rooftop exercise yard, enabling Sarabia to jump that roof to a lower one, and then down to the pavement outside the fence. He turned himself in two days later, but has yet to be charged with escape.
The supervisors were rightfully miffed they had to hear about the escape – the third escape made by accused killers from the jail in just 14 months – through the media. Residents in the neighborhoods around the jail were more than miffed they had to hear about the escape from the media. While shelter-in-place has upended everyone’s lives, Jan. 18 was a federal holiday and many people were home and many children were outside, enjoying a sunny, hot day. They took to social media to air their complaints about not knowing that an accused killer was possibly hoofing it through their neighborhood.
Board of Supervisors Chair Wendy Root Askew tells me she invited the sheriff to speak to the board, in open session, at their regular meeting that occurred after Sarabia was back in custody. She says while Sheriff Steve Bernal “appreciated the invitation, he chose not to take me up on it.” Instead, the sheriff agreed to speak to them in closed session. That fact only appears on the public agenda under the nebulous guise of “potential threat to public services,” a line that government agencies all over Monterey County have been employing since the pandemic began so they can talk about stuff and not let the taxpayers know about it.
Askew can’t go into details of what was discussed that day (closed session), but says there’s a much bigger issue at play.
“We have the county supervisors and independent elected officials who are responsible to the public, but we represent the county’s fiduciary responsibilities and there are challenges when we don’t have the ability to hold county departments accountable,” she says. “It really is an issue, because the way the government is structured, the public will have to pay attention and hold the independently elected officials responsible.”
She’s asked the County Counsel’s office for more advice on where the lines are and what the board can do to exert power and hold the sheriff responsible, but so far, she says, she hasn’t gotten a clear answer.
Then there’s Supervisor Luis Alejo who, in a letter sent to the Monterey County Civil Grand Jury, asked they review all security policies, protocols and plans at the jail, and make recommendations for improving jail security. Alejo also wants a review of available electronic notice technology to provide alerts to Salinas residents and develop policies on notifying residents (and the supervisors) in case an escape happens again.
“When it comes to the supervisors reviewing plans,” Alejo says, “they’re reluctant to even have a conversation. The grand jury can subpoena witnesses and documents, they have the resources to do that. There are a lot of unanswered questions here and the public is waiting.”
Bernal declined a request for an interview, but sent a written statement, which reads in part: “My office works closely with the grand jury each year to ensure the jury has ready access to our facilities, records and personnel so they can investigate and report to the Superior Court and the public. I’ll look forward to reviewing the circumstances of this incident with the grand jury and listening to any input they may have.”
