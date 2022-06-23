Successful public works projects involve engineering and planning, but also community engagement along the way. So as a roundabout at Carmel Valley Road and Laureles Grade moves from idea to plan to construction project, Monterey County Supervisor Mary Adams decided a community meeting was in order.
The public was first invited to meet with Monterey County Public Works Director Randy Ishii, consultant Jay Walter from the San Luis Obispo-based firm GHD, and members of the Carmel Valley Road Advisory Committee in person at Tularcitos Elementary School on Wednesday, June 15. But advisory committee members, concerned about a soaring Covid case rate in Monterey County, suggested taking the meeting virtual instead; Adams agreed, but she wanted to preserve the feeling you get sitting together in real life. So instead of a webinar format – with one speaker controlling the screen, and attendees hidden – she and her staff planned a regular old Zoom meeting, in which participants have the power to unmute themselves and can see each other’s faces.
Adams gave an extended preamble about Zoom etiquette. “Please mute yourself before you say something you might be embarrassed about,” she said.
But there’s no etiquette that applies for Zoom bombers, and mere moments into the presentation, pornography appeared on the screen. Staff kicked the offending attendee out of the meeting. “Let’s hope we’re clean again and it will be something to laugh about,” Adams said.
If it was just 30 seconds of porn, it would be something to laugh about. But as Walter began presenting slides about the roundabout project, a Zoom bomber started writing on the screen. They drew a cock and balls (OK, maybe still something to laugh about). But they also wrote the n-word in big black letters, then started to write it again in red, before Adams’ staff was able to get control of the screen back.
Gladys Parada is a Black woman who lives in Carmel Valley and had tuned in to learn about the roundabout that will affect her commute and her neighborhood. She was immediately shocked, she says, but it was only later that the offensiveness of a racist slur really set in for her. “I was unable to sleep that night,” Parada writes by email. “As a woman of color, this incident has brought to the forefront that I will have to continue to deal with race issues here.”
I am invested in public meetings that are inclusive and help bring people into the public process at all steps of the way. Sometimes, that is messy or outright vitriolic – just check out any discussion of critical race theory at a school board meeting in the past two years. Sometimes, accommodating public health (virtual meeting) means exposing participants to the risk of a racist hack.
There’s no perfect solution for this. Some residents who tuned into the roundabout meeting – which went smoothly after the offending participants were kicked out – complained that they were first hearing about it two years into the proposal.
The good news is that there will be more opportunities for public engagement, and the even better news is that a roundabout will be a big improvement for that dangerous intersection. (Roundabouts are improvements pretty much everywhere they go.)
You can watch the meeting, with the vulgarities edited out, on YouTube. It provides an overview of why the roundabout is a good idea for traffic flow, for safety, for greenhouse gas emissions – one of those win-win-win concepts. “We need to make this intersection as safe as possible, and as efficient as possible,” Walter said.
The concept is next headed for the design stage, a roughly 18-month process that will produce much greater detail. Then the county can put the project out to bid.
County Public Works Director Randy Ishii had the last word, and it felt like he was talking as much about the roundabout itself as the process – and the ominous Zoom bomber’s racist interjection. “This is truly a project that involves an entire village,” Ishii said.
When public projects involve an entire village, they’re on a path to succeed even if that requires countering bigotry.
