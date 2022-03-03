The grief in Salinas is palpable. While gun violence is tragically not uncommon, it had been nearly 80 years since a law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty. That changed late on Friday night, Feb. 25, when Officer Jorge “JD” Alvarado conducted a traffic stop. Gunfire was exchanged, and Alvarado died on the scene. (For more about this case, see story, p. 10, or visit mcweekly.com/news.)
At noon the next day, police officers and paramedics gathered for a somber press conference and flag-lowering ceremony at the Salinas Police Department. First responders, normally staid in public, openly embraced and some openly wept; it was the first time I’d seen cops cry.
At a vigil on March 1, at least 300 people came to pay their respects and listen to civic and faith leaders give remarks. Mayor Kimbley Craig asked people to join in a prayer: “I ask that you pray for peace.”
That would seem to be a wish we could all agree on, especially while Salinas is in the throes of a surge in gun violence. Also in February, a young couple were shot and killed while sitting in their car, and a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed.
Of course, how we create a peaceful community is open to debate. Politically charged policy proposals range from a lock-em-up, tough-on-crime mindset to eliminating the police entirely. I think everyone’s proposals come from a genuine wish to make our society a better, safer, more peaceful place. So it’s disappointing when any of us, elected officials included, use moments of grief to advance an agenda.
After Karina Chavez Vargas and Jesus Arias Villa were murdered on Feb. 5, District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released a statement referring to a lawsuit in which she is a plaintiff, challenging the California Department of Corrections to rein in its early release policies: “This tragic murder might have been avoided except for an unthinking, soft-on-crime attitude by our California executive branch and legislature,” she wrote.
There is no one policy fix that would prevent all of the violence. The suspects charged with killing Chavez and Arias were deported – but ignored U.S. rules and returned to Salinas. The suspect charged with murdering Officer Alvarado was under a court order not to possess guns, which he was allegedly in violation of. I also know he had an alcohol abuse problem for years. I don’t know which policy or combination of policies might have intervened to change the course of his life, and might have saved Alvarado’s life – and when people have no interest in following the rules, it’s hard to know which rules might matter.
I also know that all of us in this community are entitled to grieve right now. I’ve been alarmed to receive emails from readers suggesting that because the Weekly has in the past advocated for reforming the criminal justice system, that somehow amounts to advocating for this horrific crime to occur.
“I read your story about the officer killed in Salinas. And I kept thinking, you guys have some nerve saying anything about this murder,” one reader wrote.
“Isn’t what’s happening in Salinas the DNC goal?” another wrote. “These are the policies that the Weekly has advocated for.”
Policies apply to institutions and an untold number of people – most of whom we never hear about, because their lives go on normally. They don’t become wildly successful, nor do they murder police officers. We don’t hear the stories of the people who blend into society.
I can grieve for the loss of a Salinas police officer, whose job was to help keep Salinas peaceful. I can also believe that police should be transparent to the public about their conduct, and that they should continue to earn the public trust every day. I can respect the police and also hold them to account – these views are not in opposition. Yet in these deeply divisive and politically charged times, some of our readers might make you think this is a matter of red or blue, us vs. them.
As Mark Simmons, senior pastor at Salinas Valley Community Church, said at the vigil on March 1: “This is a time for collective grief and prayer. It’s not a time for the things that divide us. It’s time for the things that unite us.” To that, I say: Amen.
