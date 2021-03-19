The California Public Records Act is one of the most valuable tools I have as a journalist, but it’s a tool that any person can employ, for any reason or no reason at all, to obtain information from government agencies and elected officials about how the people’s business is being accomplished. Everything from an employee’s browsing history on a government computer to text messages sent or received on a government-provided phone to certain investigations involving police misconduct is fair game.
But just because I have this tool doesn’t mean that an agency is going to hand over my request with a hearty “here you go!” Over about the past decade, public agencies have colluded with parties who have an interest in those records in what’s known as reverse PRA actions – reverse PRAs allow a party to seek a judge’s order to prevent records from being disclosed. Reverse PRAs are a creation of the judiciary, not the legislature. Agencies can employ it to circumvent paying attorney’s fees, which are often awarded to someone seeking a record who is willing to fight for that record.
Take, for example, the recent and still ongoing case of the anonymous requestor “Sine Nomine,” who filed a PRA request with the Carmel Unified School District for disciplinary records of Tom Stewart, formerly principal of Carmel Valley High School who retired in 2017. CUSD alerted Stewart to the request, and told him they planned on providing the applicable document – a letter of caution placed in his file, the details of which remain unknown.
Stewart hired an attorney and filed a reverse PRA case to oppose the district’s decision. At Stewart’s request, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Tom Wills issued a preliminary injunction preventing the district from releasing the record, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t make the preliminary injunction permanent. (Sine Nomine didn’t come to court and hasn’t filed any court papers opposing Stewart’s reverse PRA case.)
We at the Weekly considered filing a motion to intervene in the case, not particularly because we care about a letter placed in the file of a long-retired principal who worked under a school board that has mostly left office and under a superintendent who’s long gone. We debated filing it on general principle.
In the end, the paper opted not to file a motion. Instead, I filed my own PRA request with CUSD for the same records. Filing a PRA request, unlike a court motion, is free.
Reverse PRAs became a big thing in the past decade, and they became an especially big thing with the passage of SB 1421, state Sen. Nancy Skinner’s police transparency bill. With California’s previously existing rules about police conduct among the most secretive in the country – thanks to police unions that have way too much power – Skinner crafted the bill to make records related to officer use of force, on-the-job sexual assault or instances of dishonesty in the course of doing the job available to members of the public. Police unions up and down the state employed reverse PRAs to try to stop SB 1421 from taking effect.
Kelly Aviles, one of the Weekly’s go-to attorneys on public records, says government agencies and police unions have gone so far as to put reverse PRA provisions in contracts.
“‘Let’s notify people who would get super upset if we disclosed their records and if you don’t want us to, you can always file a lawsuit,’” is how it goes, Aviles says. “Agencies started thinking, hey, it would be really nice if we didn’t have to turn over records and not get sued for it and have to pay attorney’s fees because of it.”
David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, says he’s seen an unfortunate number of reverse PRAs – “unfortunate because it really reverses the burden under the Public Records Act and puts the requestor in the position of having to justify their request in court,” he says.
When I wrote for our daily e-newsletter, Monterey County NOW, about Sunshine Week, an event started by the American Society of News Editors to celebrate open government and open records, I received a handful of emails from people wanting to know how they can file PRA requests of their own. I have a template and I’m happy to share it – just send me an email.
