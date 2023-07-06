Business began in the California State Assembly on Friday, June 30, with an order of business. Rule 118(A) would first have to be suspended, allowing for special guests in the chamber in the state Capitol. Among those special guests were some of the most powerful people in the country: former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Also among the special guests in the room were roughly two dozen farmworkers, organized through groups including Mujeres en Acción and Center for Community Advocacy. (I met Juan Trujillo, who picks nectarines and grapes, and who traveled from Fresno for the occasion.)
That these people find themselves seated together in the California statehouse is remarkable. So is the reason they had all convened: the inauguration of the speaker of the Assembly, Robert Rivas, D-Hollister.
Rivas’ rise is remarkable for a few reasons. One is that it’s been so fast: He first ran for Assembly in 2018 in a five-way race. He also spoke with a stutter; he’s since mastered public speaking. Besides excelling at oratory, Rivas focused on something even more important: listening.
When he became chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, he traveled to every district in the state, listening to the concerns of agricultural leaders. After a political deal was struck with the former speaker, Anthony Rendon, Rivas had a six-month transition period leading up to his June 30 inauguration. He spent those months again traveling the state, hearing about local issues. “The work we do is about relationships,” Rivas says.
The depth of those relationships was on display at the Capitol for a ceremony that was moving and inspiring. Several of Rivas’ Assembly colleagues spoke about the leadership he’s shown – and what they expect of him now that he holds the gavel.
“Robert grew up in and lives in a rural community,” said Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg. “He brings a lived experience to this job that we haven’t seen in a very long time. There are people in this state who sometimes feel forgotten. In this body, we pass a lot of laws, and they are often one-size-fits-all. That doesn’t always work for the people I represent and Robert represents.”
Rivas’ rural roots are another reason his rise is so remarkable. The position of speaker is more commonly held by someone from San Francisco or Los Angeles. The speakership is widely viewed as the second-most powerful position in California, managing the larger chamber of the Legislature.
Another reason it’s remarkable is Rivas’ own story, which several of his colleagues, and he himself, referred to as “the California dream.” He was raised by a single mom in farmworker housing in San Benito County. His family – grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins – pooled their savings to buy a house in Hollister in 1988, for $140,000. “It was a massive investment, but it was doable,” Rivas said in his remarks during the swearing-in ceremony. “The house was ours. It gave us a sense that our future was not so precarious, and that there was a place for us in California.”
The question now is whether that dream can continue to be available for future generations. “I often wonder if our story would still be possible today,” Rivas said.
Rivas articulated a broad and ambitious agenda – tackling housing costs, homelessness, climate change – but he does have some ideas about how to get there. He told his Assembly colleagues it was time to stop focusing on the number of bills passed, and instead on passing those that have the most impact.
“Sometimes this will mean going back and fixing something, rather than passing a new law,” Rivas said. “It may mean saying no to an interest group that has had our back in the past. It may mean reaching out to a colleague whose beliefs are different from our own… This approach will allow us to make measurable progress on the most critical issues facing Californians and it will show the rest of the country that progressive government works.”
“Thank you for keeping us inspired to fight for the California dream,” said Assemblymember Liz Ortega, D-San Leandro. “No solamente si se puede, pero si se pudo.”
It’s not only yes we can, but yes we did. The doing starts now.
