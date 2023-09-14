Agribusiness companies are no strangers to politics. From the local level to Washington, D.C., the farming industry is deeply involved in advocating for policies that leadership see as good for farming. From state-level regulations on water quality (see story, p. 8) to subsidies for certain crops to federal border policy that impacts the ability of farmworkers to travel between California and Mexico, growers have a stake in policy.
So it comes as no surprise that local agribusiness leaders are politically engaged. But what is surprising is to see some industry leaders throwing their weight behind a polarizing presidential candidate who has positioned himself as an enemy of policies that enable the local agribusiness workforce to exist. Where former president (and current Republican candidate) Donald Trump wanted a border wall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to build the same wall but better and faster. DeSantis’ platform includes banning sanctuary cities in the U.S. (Salinas sued Trump after his administration threatened to take away the City’s federal funding over a designation meant to protect undocumented immigrant residents). DeSantis supports a system called E-Verify to affirm legal status, something local ag leaders have long opposed – it could blow up an open secret that Monterey County’s agricultural workforce includes many people without papers.
But never mind that list of problematic policies. Local ag leaders are hosting a brunch with DeSantis on Thursday, Sept. 28 (address provided only upon RSVP; I reached out to the organizer, Republican fundraiser Ann Kramer, and did not hear back about the event details). The cost to attend is $3,300 per person or $5,000 per couple, a donation to the campaign.
The host committee includes a who’s who of leaders in local Big Ag: Linda and Bruce Taylor (Taylor Farms); Sandy and John D’Arrigo (D’Arrigo Bros.); Shelly and Steve Barnard (Mission Produce); Susan and David Gill (Rio Farms); Steve Church (Church Brothers); Pam and Bardin Bengard (Bengard Ranch).
Maybe they are supporting DeSantis because he’s less outwardly toxic than Trump. But he’s promoting a platform that would be awful for Salinas Valley agricultural workers – and, therefore, awful for the companies that rely on them. Besides those policies, DeSantis is also proudly anti-“woke” – code for opposing any policy that makes a workplace more accepting and inclusive. He’s opposed to vaccine mandates, while the Salinas Valley ag industry led the way in offering vaccination clinics and protecting essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
What signal are they trying to send by supporting DeSantis?
Sometimes leaders give to candidates in opposing parties, perhaps trying to curry favor and influence no matter who wins. In June, Bruce Taylor gave $3,300 to DeSantis, according to Federal Election Commission records. Three months earlier, he gave $3,300 to a Democrat, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, whose district includes Salinas. David Gill has given to congressional Democrats Lofgren and Jimmy Panetta, and also Republicans Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes and Jeff Denham. Church, meanwhile, gives to both Panetta and the Monterey County Republican Party. In 2020, Bardin Bengard gave $437.50 to Trump, and in 2016, gave him $2,000.
One member of the host committee who did take my call, public relations professional David Armanasco, says his mind isn’t made up yet on DeSantis. “I thought it would be a good idea for me to meet him in person and see what I think of him,” Armansco says. “My purpose is to meet him and make up my mind. Nobody is in love with Trump – that’s why there is interest in seeing who this guy really is. I am not really happy with the choices that we have at this point.”
I’m sure a lot of locals would be interested in meeting candidates face to face, but $3,300 is a little steep.
There may, however, be other locals in attendance. A coalition is considering planning a protest. Salinas community organizer Corina De La Torre says: “We are deeply concerned about our ag leaders inviting such a divisive candidate to Salinas, and call upon them to reconsider their support and invitation.”
A protest may send a signal to local leaders, but it may not be needed on the national stage. Polls show DeSantis flailing.
