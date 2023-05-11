A man walks into Marina City Hall and is greeted politely at the front desk. Things start to get a little uncomfortable when the staff member realizes he is not here to conduct city business – to request a building permit, say, or register for a recreation program. He’s just here to hold a camera and test the limits of the staffer’s comfort with the camera. As she becomes obviously uncomfortable, the visitor says, “It’s just a camera, ma’am.” His narrative continues: “I come in peace, I have no ill will. I’m just a guy with a camera, peacefully exercising my rights.”
He then walks into the Finance Department – which is not open to the public, but no locked door or no trespassing signage bars his way. He narrates his ostensible mission, to “make sure there’s no alcohol, contraband, anything of that nature.” There are just cubicles, no contraband (nor any apparent reason why he suspects there might be). When he’s advised that this is an employee-only area, he pushes back: “Watch your tone.”
A few minutes later, two Marina police officers arrive. A surprisingly civil conversation follows, and Cmdr. Steve Russo eventually instructs him, firmly but politely, to leave the Finance Department. “You’re interrupting city hall business,” Russo says. “I’m asking you to leave.”
Eventually he does, and it becomes part of a video posted on Oct. 15, 2022 to YouTube by a user named “Anthony X.”
Anthony X describes himself as a First Amendment auditor, and his hundreds of videos follow a similar arc. Walk into a government building, point cameras at employees, with no agenda other than to test their limits. He posts to Instagram and YouTube, then asks viewers to rate the agency pass or fail. (They’re also invited to give money.) Each video starts and ends with a flourish in which he recites something of a motto: “Remember, noooooo bootlicking!”
In one video, from April 6 in Pacific Grove City Hall, a staff member calls the police while being filmed. When they arrive, Anthony X tells officers: “Hopefully she’ll do better next time, because there will be a next time.”
On Dec. 29, he told a staff member at the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board office in Salinas: “I’m just a guy with a camera. I’m an independent journalist working on a story… I come in peace, I’m not here to cause trouble.”
Anthony X claims he is conducting these audits in the service of the public, testing government agencies’ compliance with the First Amendment. (He also calls himself a journalist, but eschews journalistic ethics.) Not every hallway or office in a public building is open to the public, and public service does not require chatting with people holding a camera in your face for any purpose other than because they can. Anthony X seems to be trying to provoke, and it’s for that reason that he doesn’t announce himself – nor does he share his full name or identity (he wears a face covering in his videos).
“They might not like it, but I want to test to see if they honor and respect my rights,” he tells me over the phone. “There’s not a lot of middle ground with what I do, you either love it or hate it.”
He declines to give me his full name or share where he lives beyond the tri-county area; he says he works a graveyard shift as a sales manager, and these local government audits have become a side project over the past three years.
I would call these “audits” bullying. He thinks the videos, which skirt the edge of confrontation just up to the law, are good for access and transparency. (“In my opinion, there’s no such thing as bad exposure – you can either shine like a star or melt like a snowflake,” he says.)
But these antics don’t have the effect of getting agencies to throw open their doors – if anything, they do the opposite, prompting tighter security. Two months after his visit to Marina City Hall, City Council approved $48,000 for design upgrades. “It was a very intimidating, threatening invasion of our City Hall,” Mayor Bruce Delgado said before voting to approve the expenditure.
Pacific Grove officials expect a draft proposal this month on proposed security updates. “I owe it to my employees to make sure they come home safe everyday,” City Manager Ben Harvey says. “If there are things I can do to improve that, while ensuring the public has appropriate access, that’s what I should do.”
