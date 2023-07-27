Where we live affects how we live. It’s not a new idea that housing underpins so many other dimensions of our existence – whether we have privacy, the ability to get a good night’s sleep or somewhere quiet to do homework have an impact on our health and wellness and opportunity to succeed academically.
These realities were the central topic of a convening on Friday, July 21 of the Salinas Inclusive Economic Development Initiative, a grant-funded effort that for two years is training nonprofit leaders in ideas about how to advance economic opportunity. Participants were invited to share personal stories of housing. At my table, people shared stories in Spanish; each was unique, but each relayed hardship. Maricela Acevedo with the group Mujeres en Acción had been living in the same apartment for eight years when it was sold, and her family of six had to move in two months. She works part time for the VIDA community health worker initiative and her husband is a farmworker; they scrambled. “We applied and applied,” she said. They wanted a house for $3,200/month, but first and last month’s rent plus a deposit was close to $10,000. “$10,000 – where are we going to find that?” Acevedo asked. They considered moving to Paso Robles. (The new owners ended up letting them stay at their place in King City. “God helped us,” she says.)
Jackie Cruz, executive director of the Hartnell Foundation, remembered back to being a young mom, living with her baby in a garage for $500/month. Then the landlord’s sister needed a place to live, bumping her. She bounced around to four apartments before landing in a long-term place through the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey. Today, she is a homeowner. “I hear the stories of these young women, and I wish that by this time, we had advanced more,” Cruz said.
These are just a handful of the personal stories past and present that reveal how precarious the housing situation is for so many. The data, as presented by Chris Benner, director of the Institute of Social Transformation at UC Santa Cruz, is a composite of these types of stories. And it is overwhelming.
Benner presented on the economics of housing. The tri-county area – Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties – leads the state in exclusionary zoning, with just 0.03 percent of all land available for multi-family housing. (Compare that to 2.7 percent for the San Francisco Bay area, and 11.8 percent for Los Angeles and 19.9 percent for Sacramento.) The fair-market rental rate for a two-bedroom home in Monterey County is $2,675/month – to afford that realistically (spending no more than 30 percent of income on housing), a household would need an annual income of $107,000.
The group I joined last Friday was interested in brainstorming solutions. But even effective solutions can be slippery things. As staff writer Pam Marino reports on p. 14, there is a question before Marina City Council about how to address rent disparities at Preston Park and Abrams Park, a rare local example of city-owned public housing. In a discussion on July 18, Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen raised the specter of selling the developments. “I’m taking a little bit of issue being in this particular business, and perhaps we don’t need to be,” she said. She wanted to examine whether the city would make more in property taxes if they sold to a private owner. “Are we under any obligation to provide housing for our residents?”
My answer is yes, absolutely. Besides, as Marino reports, it’s been a net gain in revenue to the city.
Beyond dollars, solving the housing crisis should appeal to all of us. You can also read about traffic on Highway 68 at rush hour on p. 12. One way to mitigate it is transportation engineering; another is for people to live near their work.
According to Benner, 10 percent of tri-county residents travel an hour or more for work. They include Pastor Artis Smith of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Salinas, who has been commuting back and forth from Los Banos for 18 years. “I am making good money and my wife is making good money,” he said. “But we couldn’t afford to stay in the community in which we serve.”
It is in all of our interest to find solutions so people like him can live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.