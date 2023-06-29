On July 4, we will celebrate Independence Day for the 247th time in this country’s history. It is a perfect day for barbecues, fireworks and family gatherings; it’s also an appropriate time to take stock of the freedoms we enjoy.
We at the Weekly are putting the freedom of the press at the top of our list of things to celebrate.
Valuing a free press was central to the formation of the United States. Thomas Paine, a rabble-rouser who earned his keep as pamphleteer, is credited in “Common Sense” as having first popularized the idea of independence from England in January of 1776. Ben Franklin, one of the principal authors of the Declaration of Independence – the document passed by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776 – was himself owner and publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette in the early 1700s. The idea that an informed citizenry is the best way to advance democracy and ward off tyranny and corruption is deeply ingrained in this country’s history.
A free press is as vital in 2023 as it was in 1776, but it is under a more direct threat today than ever. According to U.S. Department of Labor statistics, newsroom jobs in the U.S. declined by 60 percent from 2006-2021. It hasn’t let up since; earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times laid off 14 percent of its newsroom employees – four weeks after having been awarded two Pulitzer prizes.
Penelope Muse Abernathy is the Knight chair of journalism at University of North Carolina and the author of an ongoing study that tracks employment in journalism. She connects the dots in an ominous way when she writes: “Historically, strong local newspapers have created a sense of community and nurtured grassroots democracies. Through their journalism, newspapers helped set the agenda for debate of important local issues… Reduced staffing means fewer stories. Transparency and accountability suffer. When a regional daily newspaper lays off journalists, investigative pieces that expose corruption and wrongdoing aren’t written.”
Monterey County Weekly is different.
I’m writing with a publisher’s report about how we have made substantial investments in the newsroom at a time when most media is doing the opposite – and also to invite you, our readers, to contribute directly to supporting that effort.
In the past year, the Weekly has increased its editorial team to 10 full-time staff. We have expanded our digital newsletters (under the banner of Monterey County NOW) and introduced a new magazine to our Best of Monterey Bay portfolio.
It’s paying off. In my opinion, the quality of the journalism has never been better or more impactful. Experts agree: In May, the paper hauled in a slew of first – and second-place plaques in the California Journalism Awards.
Examples of great work are numerous. Two weeks ago, the paper published an analysis of the annual budgets of each of the 12 cities in Monterey County. If you want to see a side-by-side comparison of how much is spent on police and fire in Carmel or Soledad, there is only one place you’ll get that information. Transgender rights have been at the center of contemporary culture wars. Instead of putting them in the bull’s-eye, on June 22, the paper profiled four trans members of the Monterey County community with humanizing portraits.
It turns out, however, that a free press is an expensive enterprise.
While still free in print and online, the Weekly has successfully transitioned in the past three years to a business model that includes reader revenue. Today we are appealing directly to readers to help fund our newsgathering efforts. Please join over 3,000 of your neighbors by becoming a Weekly Insider. We are asking the people who appreciate our local and independent journalism to help fund it. (We designate all those who contribute as Insiders.)
In honor of Independence Day, the Weekly is offering an Insider incentive program. If you sign up by midnight on July Fourth to give $10/month, or a one-time contribution of $100 or more, we’ll send you a handy-dandy Weekly “Totally Locally” tote bag.
Please support local and independent journalism this Independence Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.