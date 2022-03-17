It’s been exactly two years since our world was upended. On March 17, 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic still felt like something happening somewhere else, even if that somewhere else was as close as Santa Clara County, which had reported hundreds of cases. I remember going out to dinner on consecutive nights to support restaurants I love, tipping ridiculous amounts, and remarking upon how empty every restaurant felt – the server-to-diner ratio was remarkably high.
Those were the days before we wore masks, when we sanitized our groceries and before a vaccine even seemed like a remote possibility. When, on March 17, 2020, Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno announced shelter-in-place orders, originally in effect for three weeks, that felt like an eternity.
Two years later, we are still peeling off layers of restrictions as we return to normal, or something resembling normal. Meanwhile, people are still dying almost every day in Monterey County from Covid-19. The pandemic is still not over.
What’s different now than two years ago is that the pandemic could be over. We have effective vaccinations for people ages 5 and up. We’re still waiting for approval of a vaccine for the youngest kids, but meanwhile the same political battle lines that influenced our pandemic response continue to influence vaccine outreach.
“What’s really frustrating is we have gotten to a point where there are safe and effective vaccinations – we do have ways to prevent people from getting seriously ill and dying – and yet people are still dying,” says Allen Radner, a physician and Chief Medical Officer at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System. “We went through all of these mitigation efforts. Now we have them, and we’re still not utilizing them.”
Radner was the first person to be vaccinated in Monterey County on Dec. 17, 2020, and it was an event with fanfare. The press was invited, and we all had something to be excited about. Today, just 83 percent of eligible Monterey County residents ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
There are as many reasons for that as there are unvaccinated people, but undoubtedly, the unfortunate state of politics is part of it. That politics entered – and dominated – the public health realm at all is going to be a lasting and unfortunate consequence of this pandemic.
Those politics influence public trust, but also the inability of systems to have ever caught up to where they should have been. “We squandered the opportunity we had at the beginning,” says Sameer Bakhda, an ER doctor at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. “We had an opportunity in March 2020, when we were locked down, to put together a comprehensive testing, tracking and tracing program, and we didn’t.”
Instead, Bakhda and two partners themselves got into the rapid testing business, opening Lightspeed Testing, run out of his garage. They’ve offered tests at a number of pop-up locations, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium, but that is set to end on March 21, when the Aquarium will no longer require a negative test result for entry.
These are all positive signs of the return to normal, but we are not quite there yet (see story, p. 15). And the doctors I spoke to all caution that as desperately as we want Covid to be over – or at least endemic – it isn’t yet.
“There may be another surge around the corner,” Bakhda says. “I don’t think we’re out of the woods for a while. My partners and I would love nothing more than to put ourselves out of business. But we are not there yet, by any means.”
Radner echoes that: “This isn’t over,” he says. “We are going to have more surges. Don’t throw away your masks.”
Masks, vaccinations, shelter-in-place – every step of our pandemic response has been a political minefield, and is sadly likely to remain that way. Reflecting back on some of what could’ve been differently, Bakhda thinks the medical community could have been better at communicating honestly and openly.
“People are OK if you say, ‘I don’t know, and that’s the best answer I can give you,’” he says. “I wish we in the medical field would say that more. And I wish people not in the medical field would be OK with that answer.”
As we forge ahead, into yet more uncertainty, we all have to be OK with that answer.
