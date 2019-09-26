About 7:45am on Friday, Sept. 20, two agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered the Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas. This in itself isn’t a huge deal – ICE agents regularly appear at the court clerk’s office to pick up documents they’ve requested via the Public Records Act. They come in, they fetch and they leave.
These two agents, though, positioned themselves on a bench outside the courtroom of Judge Robert Burlison. They had only been there a few minutes when a man entering the courthouse was stopped at the security screening area, just inside the front doors, and taken into custody by three other ICE agents.
The arrest was without incident – the agents ordered, the man complied. Against normal protocol, the courthouse’s contract security team failed to report the arrest to court administration. It came to the court’s attention later in the day when county employees related what they saw to Supervisor Luis Alejo, who then put the news up on his Twitter feed, bringing it to the media’s attention as well.
I wrote a news story and watched, in growing horror, as commenters seemingly joyful about the arrest chimed in on social media. “It’s a good bet ICE had a valid reason for the arrest,” one wrote. “If the arrestee didn’t want to be rounded up, he shouldn’t have committed a crime,” wrote another. Monterey County GOP party chief Jeff Gorman wrote, “I probably like this story for different reasons than Mary’s for writing it,” implying he was happy to hear ICE was making arrests at a courthouse.
What these commenters fail to understand is that ICE making arrests at courthouses has a chilling effect on the entire system.
If the man was a witness to a crime, and brave enough to step forward and testify, that arrest may cause a prosecutor’s case to fall apart and may dissuade witnesses from coming forward in other cases. If the man was the victim of a crime and appearing in court to testify, the prosecutor’s case will also fall apart – and the next undocumented immigrant to be victimized may be less likely to come forward.
And if he was appearing in court to support a friend or family member who was a victim, witness or defendant? That support is gone. Just as he is gone, apparently: As I write this, on Sept. 24, nobody involved in the local justice system appears to know his name or why he was at the courthouse in the first place. And as for ICE? A spokesperson confirms the arrest but refuses to give me any information about the man, including his name.
The presence of ICE agents in California courtrooms has been a big deal policy-wise, starting at the top: State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye has asked ICE to refrain from making arrests at courthouses because “the judicial system relies on the trust and confidence of people… to come into court,” she said in a January 2018 talk.
After she gave that talk, and after she wrote to then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ask him to discontinue the presence of ICE in state courts, ICE continued to show up anyway. On April 12, 2018, they arrested a man outside the Salinas courthouse as he was on his way to attend a criminal hearing. On Oct. 17, 2018, agents followed a man as he left a courtroom and arrested him in the hallway. That man’s attorney, Jim Dozier, described it as “Gestapo tactics” and said the agents refused to show him an arrest warrant.
The man was later released from ICE custody.
Monterey County Deputy Public Defender Jeremy Dzubay describes the situation, for defendants, as a “Hobson’s choice,” one in which the options are taking what’s offered or nothing at all. If a defendant who lacks legal immigration status decides to show up at court, they might get arrested. If they decide not to show up because they might get arrested, a judge may issue a warrant for failing to appear.
“It’s hard to quantify, but there are probably people who don’t come to their court date because they’re afraid they’re going to be taken in by ICE,” Dzubay says. And that fear grows: “People start fearing anyone with a badge or anyone in authority,” he says. “Through the system, you see it permeate.”
But go ahead and keep cheering ICE arrests in the courthouse. Even the SS had its fans.
MARY DUAN writes Local Spin for Monterey County Weekly. Reach her at mary@mcweekly.com or follow her at twitter.com/maryrduan
