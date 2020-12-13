2020 hasn’t given us too much love, but it doesn’t mean we should do the same.
Good morning.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about what we can do to end this year on a sweet note and start 2021 with a positive attitude.
A nice way to end 2020 is with an act of kindness. It could be as simple as knocking on your neighbor’s door and having a conversation. You don’t need to get into their home. You can do it six feet apart or through a window.
This venture is even more important if the person who lives next door is elderly or has limited mobility. They are ones who are more impacted by to Covid-19, either because they are at risk or because they don’t have someone nearby they can interact with. If that’s the case, try to find out if the seniors will spend the holidays by themselves.
A “happy holidays” and a plate of warm food can go a long way. Offer your help if they need someone to pick up medicine or groceries. Or offer to help them with technology so they can interact virtually with you or their family members.
Volunteering with local organizations is another way to help others. You might volunteer at Meals on Wheels, delivering food to elderly and homebound residents, or help sort food at the Food Bank for Monterey County on Saturdays. You can also call other local organizations that are doing food drives, such as the League of United Latin American Citizens, and help them pack or deliver the grocery bags. (You can donate, or read about the inspiring work—and possible volunteer opportunities—of 162 local nonprofits that are part of Monterey County Gives! here.)
This week’s cover story is a collaborative project by our editorial department called The Winter Survival Guide. As we hunker down, starting tonight at 10pm and through the holiday season for a new stay-at-home order that will last at least until Jan. 11, we’ve got ideas for how to stay creative, active and well fed.
One way to bring it all together is to share the love with your neighbors. Whether you take up knitting, soup-making, baking or sketching, you can share your creations and your goodwill with others, even while we remain apart.
-Celia Jiménez, staff writer, celia@mcweekly.com
