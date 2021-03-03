A 727-page walk in the park, set for approval tonight.
Good afternoon,
Sara Rubin here, thinking about what a lovely afternoon it would be to take a walk at Palo Corona Regional Park. Actually, in my most daydreamy world I could set out for a multi-day backpacking trip from Palo Corona—which may soon be possible.
If the board of Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District approves it tonight, a years-in-the-making plan for this park will be formally adopted and set in motion. The board is set to consider adopting a 727-page mitigated negative declaration—an environmental document required by the California Environmental Quality Act, demonstrating there will not be significant environmental impacts from the proposed park plans—and a 127-page general development plan, prepared by Nevada-based consultant DesignWorkshop.
We’d probably all rather be out for a sunset stroll than in a Zoom meeting poring over hundreds of pages—but these hefty documents lay out a vision for how to transform Palo Corona, a gem of a property that remains far from its full potential, and (hopefully) plans that will serve the maximum number of people.
The plan, first proposed in 2015 and workshopped until it was completed in 2018, calls for an expanded trail network, including connections to Jacks Peak County Park and Garrapata State Park; transforming old golf paths into multi-use recreational paths for hikers and joggers; an off-leash dog park; new picnic tables; two permitted backcountry campsites, and a staffed backcountry ranger station to help enforce the rules (let’s say it together, no fires); dedicated student and large group areas; and an emergency incident command center and possible helipad to support Calfire during future wildfire responses. There’s also habitat restoration proposed for the former Rancho Cañada golf course, added to the park in 2016.
It represents a major evolution for the 4,585-acre park, which has been growing both in acreage and public access (and parking) year by year. The general development plan codifies the vision for all of this public parkland. As MPRPD General Manager Rafael Payan puts it, “This is one of the big ones.”
In 2016, the Weekly quoted then-Santa Lucia Conservancy director Christy Fischer as saying, “In 10 years, it’s going to be a jewel.” After the environmental documents are approved, MPRPD will move forward with architects and engineers for each element of construction; it’s too soon to have a timetable or precise budget for the multimillion-dollar project, but it’s moving along on the jewel-level timetable of 2026 that was promised five years ago.
To get to this point, MPRPD has engaged hundreds of people in dozens of meetings. The MPRPD board meets (virtually) at 6:30pm. Members of the public are again invited to comment. Join here via Zoom, or call (669) 900-6833 and use meeting ID 871-0552-0748.
And hopefully, I’ll see you on the trail.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.