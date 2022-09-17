A beloved Seaside market closes for major renovations.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, wishing I could go grab a burrito from Mi Tierra for lunch. That’s not possible at the moment because the beloved Seaside market and taqueria is closed for major renovations.

In a double-bylined story in this week’s edition of the Weekly, staff writers David Schmalz and Celia Jiménez tell you everything you need to know about this closure, whether you already saw the sign announcing it or are just hearing about it now. Oswaldo Mesia, the architect for the remodel, tells Schmalz and Jiménez that the remodel has been a long time coming, but was delayed by pandemic-related uncertainty. Now, the Yepez family (who bought the market in October 2000) is taking the plunge. The reopening date is to be determined, but Mesia hopes to complete the project by sometime next spring.

That’s a long time to wait for a burrito. But Mesia promises that the wait will be worth it. The remodel plans will move the taqueria closer to the front of the building, and include new outdoor seating. “It’s going to be more contemporary, more clean, more efficient,” Mesia says.

I’ll miss Mi Tierra while it is closed, but I look forward to welcoming the revamped market next year. If you have any suggestions for Seaside taquerias I should add to my rotation in the interim, I’m all ears.

