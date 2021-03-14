A binge-worthy tax assessment drama.
Good morning.
Pam Marino here. Government meetings are not usually binge-worthy TV but recently I found myself hanging on every word in, of all things, the Monterey County Assessment Appeals Board.
We’re talking property tax assessments, which unless you’re an appraiser or an accountant, is pretty dry and incomprehensible stuff.
These particular hearings included the stuff of dramas, however. Personalities, accusations of government misconduct with little proof, art by the eccentric artist Salvador Dalí and, of course, a dispute over money.
The drama unfolds in the cover story I wrote for this week’s print edition of the Weekly, “Surreal Drama,” about the Monterey History and Art Association’s fight against the Monterey County Assessor’s Office. At issue are the property taxes for the Stanton Center, current home of the MHAA’s Dalí Exhibition, in a prime location at Custom House Plaza in Monterey.
The 90-year-old nonprofit lost its welfare exemption on the building in 2017 after it failed to respond to a request from the Assessor’s Office about the change in use from a maritime history museum, which took donations for entry, to a permanent art exhibition that charges admission.
MHAA volunteers missed the Assessor’s Office letter, and by the time anyone noticed it was too late. The result was MHAA went from paying $370 a year in property taxes to $70,000. The organization was already running at a deficit every year, so the increased taxes were a challenge.
What follows is kind of a crazy tale of MHAA’s failed attempt to get the Assessment Appeals Board to overturn the welfare exemption in 2019. Big problem: State law says the Appeals Board doesn’t have jurisdiction to decide.
This year, MHAA was back before the Appeals Board arguing it should pay less in taxes. Even Monterey County Assessor Steve Vagnini agrees they should pay less. The disagreement is on how much less. MHAA’s attorney, Gary Varga, and the original owner of the Dalí exhibition, Dmitry Piterman, chose to go negative, attacking Vagnini and claiming he had some ulterior motive for the original removal of the exemption. Vagnini—who oversees employees in three county offices and rarely involves himself in day-to-day decisions—denied every claim under oath.
There’s much more to this extraordinary story, perfect for Sunday reading. What makes this story even more dramatic is what might be coming next.
The Stanton Center—which the MHAA built using donations back in 1992—sits on land owned by the city of Monterey and leased to MHAA for $1 a year. That lease states that MHAA must pay all of its taxes on time, or the organization risks breaking the lease, which could give the city the right to take possession.
Stay tuned.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.