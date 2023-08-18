Sara Rubin here, taking a moment to stop and smell the fumes from all the classic cars zipping around town right now. Actually, it’s not just a moment—it’s any time I go outside.
That Car Week is unpleasant for many locals is nothing new. Some love it, some hate it, some fall somewhere in between.
So it goes with living in a region where tourism is the second-biggest economic sector. Every special event draws crowds. While events mostly draw crowds that are required to operate vehicles that pass modern-day smog standards, even a regular old weekend can bring heavy traffic. Tourism comes with impacts and, so the thinking goes, those impacts are offset by the economic activity that tourism drives. That economic activity benefits locals—there are jobs in the hospitality sector, for starters, and then there is tax revenue paid by visitors for hotel stays, as well as sales tax on goods and services they buy while they’re here. That tax revenue in turn supports things like street and sidewalk repairs and public parks—stuff that serves both visitors and the people who live here.
There’s one exception to that rule, and it’s a big exception: car sales. Auctions during Car Week are among the marquee events that draw crowds of collectors. For regular people the numbers are staggering—even in a down year like 2023. Auctions by Broad Arrow, Mecum and RM Sotheby’s kicked off yesterday, Aug. 17 and “the day lagged,” according to a statement from Hagerty. Total results were down compared to last year, with $59.8 million in sales, compared to $99.8 million last year.
Hagerty goes on to attribute this difference to the number of super-pricey cars—there were four cars last year that sold for over $5 million on opening day, while none went for that much this year. The highest sale price on Thursday was $4.24 million for a 1995 Ferrari F50. The average sale price for the day was $271,668.
Regardless of whether it’s high or low, that’s a lot of money changing hands. But when it comes to car auctions, sales tax is not collected locally.
Instead, it is collected by the auction house then paid to the DMV in the jurisdiction where the buyer lives and will register the car. This holds true not just during Car Week auctions, but any time; if a Salinas resident buys a car at a Seaside dealership, the dealer collects sales tax for Salinas and it goes to that city. If a New York resident buys a million-dollar car at auction in Monterey, sales tax at the rate where the car will be registered—in this case, New York—is paid to that jurisdiction.
The city of Monterey’s current sales tax rate is 9.25 percent. That equates to $5.5 million for yesterday’s auctions alone that is not collected locally.
The economic benefits of Car Week are undeniable. Visitors fill up hotels (where they pay hotel taxes); they buy other stuff; they tip people in the service industry. But I think it’s also worth pausing to think about the costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.