Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how a national movement in 2020 against systemic racism and police brutality led to a storage hangar in Marina. And after a subsequent three-year journey to unearth a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from Hangar 524, City of Marina officials are set to celebrate the unveiling of a rehabilitated statue tomorrow.
The Black Lives Matter movement prompted conversation about what happened to the bust, which had been moved into storage when a nearby water tower was removed. It stayed there for 14 years. Before that, it had been displayed in a sculpture garden at the Marina Airport called Sculpture Habitat. Leonard Page, a Marina businessman, had donated the bust to the city in 2002.
When it was rediscovered in 2020, the statue needed rehab work. When it didn’t get city funds, Mayor Bruce Delgado shared his frustration on social media, which motivated people to donate funds and raise nearly $20,000, part of the $32,000 needed to rehabilitate the art piece back to life.
The same artist who designed it—Barrington McLean, the first Black faculty member at Cabrillo College—was charged with repairing the piece.
“It had been neglected. It was facedown in the dust on a concrete floor,” Delgado says. “The community is organizing around this art to make sure that it's prominently displayed in a highly visible place.”
This long journey concludes tomorrow, Sept. 9, when all are invited to show their appreciation and respect for the sculpture’s subject, civil rights leader Martin Luther King., Jr.
Its new home will be next to the Marina branch library (at 190 Seaside Circle), along a pathway with lighting and framed by cypress trees. Concrete panels with relevant messages— “I have a dream” and “I have a dream today”—line the walkway.
As the installation process began on Jan. 16, about 200 people attended a groundbreaking ceremony. Tomorrow’s unveiling is a culmination of those eight months of work, and 650 people have already RSVP’d. (“We've increased the amount of food so that we can feed more people than originally planned,” Delgado notes—there’s food planned for 800 people and a contingency plan of hotdogs and pizza so they can feed everyone who wants to join in the celebration.) Besides Southern-themed food, expect a big party with music, pony rides, face painting and more.
Marina is a tight community with an identity that revolves in part around its diversity and a large population of people of color. This is a celebration of the country’s past, but also Marina’s present. “This is kind of a coming out party for us,” Delgado says.
Delgado says the bust has become part of Marina’s history and you’ll be able to witness another piece of it tomorrow.
