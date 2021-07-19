We’re just about a month away from the one-year anniversary of the start of the River Fire, which started with a crack of lightning on Mount Toro. It burned over 48,000 acres, destroyed 30 structures and caused four injuries. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate during the 19-day fire, including those within the Las Palmas development off of River Road.
As the fire was threatening the Las Palmas neighborhoods shortly after the fire began, I, Pam Marino, remember immediately thinking about how six months earlier, the Monterey County Planning Commission voted 6-4 to approve construction of the River View at Las Palmas Assisted Senior Living Facility which, if built, would be perched right above Las Palmas I and in the direct path of the fire.
Wildfire risk was exactly one of the arguments among many that Las Palmas residents made when they urged commissioners to deny the project. They pointed to the tragic 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise that killed over 50 senior citizens who were unable to escape the fast-moving wildfire.
On Sept. 8, four days after the River Fire was declared 100-percent contained, the attorney for the Las Palmas I Homeowners Association sent a letter to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District and the county planning department putting them on notice.
“Monterey County and Monterey County Regional Fire District Will Be Held Liable for Approving the Project’s Dangerous Condition,” the letter is titled. It states River View will “result in dangerous conditions” for residents in both the existing Las Palmas I development and the assisted living facility itself. If the board approves the project, both the county and the fire district could be held liable for whatever calamity befalls residents, it warns.
The letter, signed by 207 Las Palmas I homeowners, faults the county with an inadequate review of how emergency vehicles will access the site—that requires traveling through the Las Palmas I neighborhood and up an incline to the ridge at the top—as well as how all residents will get out in a time of emergency. In addition, it argues the county didn’t take into account how the facility’s presence might actually make the fire risk worse for Las Palmas. These are the types of questions surrounding new development that we can expect to see more of as the worsening climate crisis makes fire risk that much more a part of daily life.
Other problems cited in the letter: The county used an environmental impact report from 1982 that doesn’t take into account today’s conditions; two highly visible structures would sit on the ridge disrupting the scenic view corridor along River Road; inadequate storm drainage; impact on the Salinas Valley groundwater basin.
The impact to views in the scenic corridor, along with the contention that the project is incompatible with the original Las Palmas general plan, prompted four planning commissioners to vote no on the River View project in February last year. While the six in favor said it would bring over 100 much-needed assisted living beds to Monterey County, those that voted against determined the potential negative impacts far outweighed the benefits. It’s not uncommon for a group of neighbors to compile a list of objections along these lines, but it’s a little more uncommon for 40 percent of the Planning Commission to agree.
Tomorrow it’s finally time for the Monterey County Board of Supervisors to vote on River View during their 1:30pm session. You can attend in person (at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas) or participate on Zoom by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.