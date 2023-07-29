Agata Popęda here with the fresh edition of the Weekly on my lap. I like to read my paper from the back of the issue, and the first article I read each week is the Face to Face interview—maybe my favorite section in the paper.

It’s always a conversation with someone from the community and part of the fun is that whoever of our team writes it on a given week doesn’t have any pre-existing idea of the text in mind. They have to come up with the questions, sure, but they also have to be ready to throw the questions out the window and follow wherever the dialogue leads. Their job is to listen and come up with questions that will keep each interlocutor going and willing to share. The more natural the exchange, the better.

This week, the Weekly’s digital producer Kyarra Harris sat down with iconic local leader Mel Mason, a founder and the long-term executive director of the Village Project, who is retiring after decades of hard work as a therapist. The Seaside-based nonprofit offers therapeutic services for individual adults, children and families and couples at no charge, targeting the local Black community. Mason has been replaced by Stacie Andrews, who has been with the organization for years and has been serving as the executive director since July 2022. “Mr. Mason is excited for it to be a smooth transition,” Harris tells me. “It was important to him to have someone lead that had personal ties to the Village Project.”

Harris interviewed Mason in one of the organization’s conference rooms. “You could see lessons on the board teaching kids about differences in people's backgrounds, and a lot of decor from African countries,” she says. “He's a tall, large guy but very soft-spoken and knowledgeable. He could talk for hours.”

Harris shared with me some context about Mason’s story that was cut from the printed interview. When he moved to Seaside with his mother in the 1950s, she could only get a job at Ford Ord Laundry, even though she had a college degree. Her degree was from a historically black college or university (HBCU) and she was told it wasn't good enough.

We seem to live in a different world, but are things really better for the Black community now? “Things are better, but Mr. Mason says it's an ongoing battle and there is still a stigma against mental health care,” Harris says. “One thing he mentioned was that Black and Latino boys are overdiagnosed with ADHD, and that having more therapists from different backgrounds is beneficial to communities.”

The Village Project calls its clients “warriors,” because they are fighting and surviving a tough challenge of trying to improve their health and themselves, Harris says. Mason is a warrior for his philosophy on mental health care, too—“He has had to go to court for his clients to argue that his way of practicing was legitimate and beneficial to his clients.”

To hear more from Mel Mason, pick up a copy of the Weekly or read the article online.