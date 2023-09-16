A conversation with the man behind the horoscopes.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about what a person’s writing reveals about them. Perhaps unsurprisingly given my vocation, I believe that writers reveal quite a lot about themselves through what they choose to write about and how they choose to write it. And so, after years and years of reading Rob Brezsny’s Free Will Astrology column on a regular basis, I sort of feel like I know the man. In truth I’ve never met Brezsny, so I was very excited to ask staff writer Agata Popęda—who shares a lovely conversation with him in this week’s paper—what this poet-astrologer is like.

Popęda, a lover of astrology herself, was also quite curious about Brezsny, she tells me. “Talking to him was very pleasant; he is the type of person that cares how the other person feels,” Popęda says, describing the conversation as a cross between talking to “your most gentle of friends and your shrink.”

Popęda and Brezsny evidently shared a wide-ranging conversation—the published version goes over his background and his process and his love of poetry. But, as always, there was more that doesn’t show up in print—including the history of Brezsny’s great-great-grandfather, Edward Dembowski, a “Hegelian leftist” who organized an uprising in occupied Poland in 1846.

I don’t know if Brezsny has written about this fascinating ancestor or not. But it’s certainly a new piece of information to me—and a reminder that no matter how well you might feel you know a writer (or anyone, for that matter), there’s always more to learn.