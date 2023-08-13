David Schmalz here. Over the years, people have occasionally asked me a question: Why do Sand City or Del Rey Oaks even exist? So for this week’s cover story, I set out to answer that question. And if you’ve ever been curious about knowing why, I encourage you to check it out.

But like with most every story I’ve written, there were fascinating things I learned that didn’t have a place in the narrative—including vignettes about two colorful characters that I'd like to share with you here.

After Del Rey Oaks incorporated in 1953, the City Council hired a single person to act as superintendent of four different city departments: streets, sanitation, parks and chief of police. That man was named Al Schmeltz (not of a relative of mine, so far as I know), who was profiled in the Monterey Peninsula Herald on Dec. 8, 1954.

Schmeltz collected garbage on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and did street and parks maintenance on Thursdays and Fridays. But he was on call 24 hours a day, five days a week as police chief, and at night he would patrol the city’s neighborhoods “on the lookout for mischievous children or would-be burglars.” His main “police problem” initially, he told the Herald’s Mac Bowe, was “an occasional complaint of children throwing rocks.” The sentence that jumped out to me most in the piece was: “Most unusual police work consisted of a few uneasy minutes when he tried to coax a skunk out of a resident’s back yard and finally ended up shooting it.”

Schmeltz resigned from his $450-a-month post after just two-and-a-half years, citing the long hours the job required, and his not having taken a vacation since he joined the city.

An even more colorful character was Joe Martori, whom the Herald profiled in 1963. For about 15 years, Sartori lived in a shack in Sand City’s dunes that didn’t have any indoor plumbing. Though it turned out his shack was on land long-designated as parkland right next to City Hall, and the city leaders facilitated a plan to give Martori a new house nearby so the park could be built (it’s now Calabrese Park, named after the city’s first mayor Phil Calabrese).

Martori was a retired, Spanish-born wood chopper who reportedly had three loves in life: dogs, wine and solitude, and some of his friends claimed he was the last living character from one of John Steinbeck’s novels, though Martori said he didn’t remember ever meeting the author. (The character who was said to be based on Martori was “Pirate” in Tortilla Flat, a retired wood chopper who owned several dogs.)

Martori had six dogs, which used to hunt in the dunes, “returning with rabbits for his kettle. Gradually the people moved in and the rabbits moved out.” Also, he reportedly “did used to drink wine and sleep in the Monterey cemetery with one of Steinbeck’s paisano characters, the late Pilon.”

After Martori moved into this new house, he told the Herald that even though he now had running water and a septic tank, he preferred his former shack to his new home because he was used to it. He refused Calabrese’s offer for furniture for his new home—instead he continued to get by with the only furniture he already had: a card table and a folding chair. A picture in the Herald shows that table is lined with an 1892 set of Encyclopedia Britannica, reportedly his most prized possession.

There are, of course, many fascinating historical details that are included in this week's cover story—like when Sand City made national news in 1969—and I hope you’ll give it a read.