David Schmalz here, announcing my revived enthusiasm for artichokes, which was inspired by Weekly Editor Sara Rubin’s interview with Pat Hopper, aka the “queen of the artichoke,” who spent her career promoting the singular vegetable. Artichokes are California’s state vegetable, and nearly two-thirds of the world’s supply is grown in Monterey County.

I grew up eating artichokes (my mom loved them, and often served them at dinnertime throughout my childhood) though unlike Hopper, she didn’t prefer to eat them au naturel—my mom would have us dip them in mayonnaise. But I haven’t eaten them often in adulthood, in part because I found preparation too labor-intensive for my schedule.

Rubin’s story also includes one of the best quotes in memory in the Weekly: “I said, artichokes are easy to cook. All you have to do—I don’t think you can print this—is cut their pricks off.”

That made me laugh out loud when reading it, and the rest of the interview is likewise delightful. Hopper, who is 83, has an uplifting energy that courses through the words Rubin put on the page.

I don’t want to give any more spoilers, but I promise it’s an interview worth your time, and I also hope that, like me, you learn something.