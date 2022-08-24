A Dennis the Menace statue has been stolen in Monterey. It’s not the first time.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how Dennis has once again been menaced. That is, sometime in the early morning on Sunday, Aug. 21, the bronze Dennis the Menace statue at Monterey’s Dennis the Menace Park was sawed off from its base and stolen, presumably for its scrap metal value.

It’s the second time the Dennis statue has been stolen from the park; the first was in 2006. That crime was never solved, but in 2015 a scrap metal yard in Orlando, Florida, informed Monterey that a statue in their possession might be the one stolen from the city. The city paid to have it shipped back, but later determined that it wasn't the same statue—instead, it came from a children’s hospital in Florida. The Florida statue is still in the city’s possession, though, and may be deployed to fill the void of the statue currently missing.

The bronze statue that replaced the original was sawed off at the foot, presumably to be melted down for scrap value. So while the city does have an extra statue it can use, but is debating whether or not to put a bronze statue in public that could also be stolen for scrap value.

It’s a sad state of affairs. Can’t we have nice things?

City Manager Hans Uslar says the city will definitely be replacing the statue, either with the statue from Florida or a newly made replacement. The replacement might not be bronze. A less attractive thing to steal, in the city’s thinking, might be a concrete Dennis.

Uslar adds that security cameras might also be installed near the statue to monitor it. He noted that the former statue—the second one stolen—had a shiny big toe, from kids rubbing it, and that it is a cherished piece of the Monterey community.

“We are trying to keep the spirit of the park alive,” Uslar says.

Parks with playgrounds sometimes feel like afterthoughts to those without kids, myself included, though I can’t help but recall the days of my youth where I attacked every playground I met like a competitor. I slid down poles headfirst, did all the dumbest things imaginable, and survived. I wish every kid that same opportunity, and that they also come out alive.

I’m not sure whether a Dennis the Menace statue would have impacted how much fun I had (none of the parks I played in were themed), but I do think the theft is a barometer of sorts for the modern state of affairs—a lot of people are struggling, and easy pickings will eventually get picked.

I am happy the city will be replacing the statue—just as a matter of principle—and I also hope that, when they do, they keep it on camera.

If they do, I hope, and believe, it won’t happen again. Or if it does, maybe the crime can be solved.

