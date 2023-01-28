A few inspiring words about doing good, for yourself and others.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how weird and wonderful the world can be, how the trajectory of people’s lives can sometimes shift dramatically through a stroke of luck, good or bad.

The reason that’s on my mind is because, more than any other story in this week’s issue of the Weekly, the one that stopped me on the page was my colleague Pam Marino’s interview with Dr. Steven Lome, a cardiologist with the Montage Medical Group who helped save two lives during the Monterey Bay Half Marathon last November, as he administered CPR to two different runners who had collapsed during the race, which Lome himself was running.

Paramedics soon arrived in both cases and because I’m not a doctor I can’t say whether or not he saved their lives, but I do know in the event of cardiac arrests, time is of the essence to prevent damage to other organs.

It’s an incredible story, and a story that continues: Lome tells Marino he will be running in the race again this year. He plans to run with the two men he helped save, albeit “nice and slow,” and, as he joked to Marino, “I may run with a defibrillator on my back.”

Lome also went into detail about the health benefits of a diet of mostly unprocessed, plant-based foods which, even as a former vegetarian for 12 years (since lapsed), I found insightful and interesting.

And for me, the story is also a reminder that for all the rabble-rousing and polarization our nation seems to be mired in for the last decade, Monterey County is filled with friendly, well-meaning people, and good Samaritans are everywhere in our midst, but we may often forget that until chance calls them into action.

I hope you check out Marino’s interview with Lome and that, like it did for me, it inspires joy and affirmation.