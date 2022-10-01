A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.

Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

When I read about restaurants at high-end resorts, I am prepared to read about menus that sound innovative, sometimes bordering on pretentious. I might dream about going, but expect it will feel out of budget. I expect to read about the big-name chef at the helm.

But Faries’ story is about a chef who flips the script: Chef Zachary Ladwig, who took over two months ago, invited the staff—the people who have worked behind-the-scenes, many of them for years, to make those beautiful plates actually come to be—to develop the lunch menu.

And there’s nothing pretentious about it. There are classic lunchtime favorites—burgers and chicken sandwiches, tacos and quesadillas. Stuff that most regular people might want to eat on a regular day, but done with the care and attention you’d expect from a fine-dining establishment.

Consider the guacamole. As Faries describes: “It’s an apparently simple presentation, yet the guacamole is distinct—calm and creamy, as one would expect, but also with a defined nip of fruity heat balanced by an herbal note. It is impossible to recall a better version.”

Manuel Garcia, Naricisco Perez, Enriqueta Villalobos and Abad Paz might not be names that Monterey County foodies know, but we probably should. At least they should remind us that it takes more than a chef at the helm to make even the most exacting kitchens turn out beautifully plated meals day after day, year after year.

At the time Faries and Associate Editor Tajha Chappellet-Lanier went to The Sur House for lunch to sample the new menu, dinner service had not yet returned for the general public, hotel guests only. Between that day and publication, dinner was back, a sign of our collective return to shared public spaces. But I like that his story about The Sur House is not about the elegance of dinner, but instead the accessibility of lunch, and also the workers who applied their culinary skills to elevating it—while keeping a menu of regular food for regular people.

