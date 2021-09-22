Pam Marino here, reflecting on the nature of hope. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as ”to want something to happen or be true and think that it could happen or be true.”
There is a group of people in Monterey County that deeply want to make something be true and they believe in it. They even use the word hope in their group’s name: MC HOPES.
It stands for Monterey County Helping One another Prevent and Eliminate Suicide. (We’ll give them a pass on those two lower-case a’s.)
A year ago I reported on the apparent rise in suicides and suicide attempts in our region, although exact numbers were not available then, and are not available locally for 2020 just yet. In a tragic ironic twist, the uptick in September 2020 took place during National Suicide Prevention Month.
It was six months into the Covid-19 pandemic and all the accompanying shutdowns. It was also several months away from any hope of a vaccine to relieve the situation so it could be that at that point in September some people were feeling hopeless.
As I reported in the story, at the Defense Language Institute leaders saw an “eight-fold” increase in suicide attempts in September 2020. (They would not give an exact number.) Commanders called that period of time “the restlessness.” It was alarming enough that then- commandant Col. Gary Hausman ordered a safety stand down the following month with a speaker, small group discussions and stress-relieving activities.
The good news nationally is that while suicide ideation and attempts were up in 2020, suicide deaths were down by a little over 5 percent from the year before, according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Covid was the third leading cause of death last year, which bumped suicide from 10th leading cause to 11th in the U.S.; it’s also the 11th cause of death in California, per state data.)
The tough news for Monterey County is that in the 10 years prior to 2020, suicide deaths were up 18 percent, while the population only increased by 6 percent. According to the draft Suicide Prevention Roadmap 2021-2025 report prepared by Monterey County Behavioral Health, on average 43 people die by suicide in this county every year.
Those statistics were alarming enough that over two years ago a group of people from the county, medical organizations and nonprofit agencies gathered together to formulate a plan to take suicide deaths down to zero. The result was the formation of MC HOPES.
They’ve been working for the past year to create the comprehensive 22-page draft roadmap and are now inviting the public to take a look and get involved. They are currently taking public input on the report, which is available here.
MC HOPES is entering the implementation phase of the plan, and for that the group is inviting the public to get involved. In the final week of this year’s National Suicide Prevention Month there’s a a Zoom meeting at 9am, Tuesday, Sept. 28. Registration for the meeting is here.
For more information on MC HOPES and other ways to get involved in learning more about how to help prevent suicides, see the webpage.
Last year Carly Memoli, program director of the Family Service Agency’s Suicide Prevention Service, which runs the suicide hotline in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, told me it’s important to talk about suicide as a community and to let people know that it’s normal to ocassionally think about it. It’s also important to let each other know that it’s OK to reach out for help.
If you or someone you know needs help the local toll-free 24-hour multilingual suicide crisis line is 1-877-663-5433. More information is available at fsa-cc.org. For those worried about a loved one, the draft Suicide Prevention Roadmap includes detailed helpful information (see link above). Another good source of information is suicideispreventable.org.
Here’s hoping we as a community can achieve the goal set by MC HOPES.
