David Schmalz here, hoping that, as you read this, there is no political violence happening in America like what we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, one of the darkest days in American history. That’s because former president Donald Trump was arraigned today after he was indicted June 8 on 37 alleged felonies, many of them stemming from the Espionage Act, making him the first person to serve as president to be indicted on federal charges.
The singular nature of Trump, and his impact on the country, was the subtext of last night’s edition of the Leon Panetta Lecture Series, organized by the Panetta Institute, which was titled: “History and a Divided Nation—Can We Survive?” That Panetta, a longtime Central Coast congressman who served in many top roles in the executive branch, including most recently as Secretary of Defense from 2011 to 2013, is even asking that question is chilling. But he’s right, of course, to be asking it, as we live in unprecedented times.
The panelists included distinguished historians Douglas Brinkley and Annette Gordon-Reed, and legendary journalist Bob Woodward. The discussion on stage, which was moderated by Panetta, was terrific. Unfortunately I was unable to take notes for the most part because I was sequestered in a different room, watching it on a screen and, with fellow journalists, screening questions from the audience.
But I was able to take notes during a media event held a few hours before they all took the stage, which Panetta, who’s extremely affable and smiles often, opened with the question—framing the discussion for the evening—about whether the divisions in our country can undermine our democracy, adding, “John Adams once said, ‘There’s never been a democracy that’s never committed suicide.’” Oof.
Brinkley chimed in next, acknowledging the “precarious” moment we’re at in American history, and noted that Trump “has zero respect for the Constitution,” adding, from his lens as a historian, “He’s an outlaw. But outlaws have appeal.”
Gordon-Reed, a scholar of early American history, spoke after. “I write about the early American republic, and here we are, wondering whether this is going to last, and I’m not sure,” she said.
When it was Woodward’s turn he noted he’s written three books on Trump, interviewed him for many hours, and that there were times when his phone would ring when he was eating dinner with his wife and they would wonder if it was a robocall or Trump. Often, he said, it was Trump. But his view of the man as a president was grim: “He has no sense of what the presidency is. He has no sense of what democracy is.”
I’ve seen Woodward speak before, in the same room in 2018 when he was there with Carl Bernstein, another legendary journalist. Back then, Woodward talked about his interviews with former president Gerald Ford, asking him why he pardoned former president Richard Nixon. As I recalled, he said Ford had done it so that the country could move on from Watergate. So yesterday I asked Woodward, and the two historians, “Do you think that set a dangerous precedent?”
Woodward defended Ford’s decision, but both Brinkley and Gordon-Reed pushed back. “He’s really a wonderful man. But I think the pardon was a mistake,” Brinkley said of Ford. “Nixon was above the law.” Gordon-Reed added, speaking to Nixon’s post-presidential career, “somebody who should have been disgraced comes back as a statesman.”
But the best line of the night came from Panetta. Woodward recalled that he had approached Panetta one day with classified secrets that came into his possession—and he wanted to talk about them with Panetta. Woodward, on the stage and looking at Panetta, said, “You said ‘If you publish that, you’ll start a war.’ And I realized you were right, and starting a war was not in my job description.” Panetta responded, “I don’t know, but that secret may be in one of Trump’s boxes.”
Laughter ensued.
We could all use more laughter to get us through the coming years, because we’re facing another grueling presidential election cycle where the future of America’s democracy is at stake. And right now, the presumptive Republican nominee is twice indicted.
Buckle up—again.
