A group of mixologists are bringing a new cocktail culture to Monterey County.

Dave Faries here, recalling a story I wrote 20 years ago, maybe 21—after a couple decades covering nightlife, one’s mind can stumble over a timeline.

I was in Dallas back then, tracking the death of many once-popular cocktails. Bartenders at the hot bars had heard of drinks like the Singapore Sling and the Negroni, but few guests called for them. At one establishment they couldn’t even assemble ingredients for the cocktail that gained fame at the Raffles Hotel, the aforementioned Singapore Sling, and had to borrow from a neighboring restaurant.

But a cocktail renaissance was underway that shortly after the story went to print would restore and then elevate the classics. That is part of the background to this week’s cover story. Mixologists are defining the modern cocktail, and on the Monterey Peninsula they are making themselves known.

Just a few years ago, Anthony Vitacca claimed the readers’ vote as Best Bartender in the Weekly’s annual Best of Monterey County edition. He was one of the few taking a culinary approach to cocktails. He tells me that on visits to San Francisco, he would see spirits and liqueurs he didn’t recognize on bar shelves. He located the distributor and began introducing boutique labels.

Then he took it all a step further. Vitacca is now director of wine and spirits for Little Napoli, Vesuvio and Bar Napoli in Carmel. At the time, however, he helmed the bar at Montrio. He began crafting unique cocktails and presented a menu of about a dozen to then-owner Tony Tollner. As Vitacca tells it, Tollner was hesitant, believing guests might be intimidated by the brazen new approach.

“I was a little upset,” he adds. “I said ‘Tony, I worked hard on these.’”

They came to a compromise, adding some of the creations to the bar menu. They became such a hit that the San Francisco Chronicle even sent someone to report on the phenomenon—rarified urban cocktails in a small Central Coast community.

Vitacca’s first foray into mixology involved basil and a mango puree. He called it The Mamba. “After that, Tony was like ‘do your thing,’” he recalls.

Montrio, now owned by Coastal Roots Hospitality, has a new and equally talented mixologist, although Daniel Walker bristles at the term. Others driving this renaissance are Andrew Boggan at Sea Root in the Hyatt Regency, Colleen Kelly at Lucia, the Bernardus Lodge’s bar and restaurant in Carmel Valley and Katie Blandin, who opened Monterey’s Pearl Hour in September 2019. Matt Eggleston of Stokes Adobe and Josh Perry at Cella and turning standout new restaurants into Monterey cocktail destinations. From the moment Chez Noir opened in Carmel, guests have been raving about the work of mixologist Ashley Havens. And, as she has for almost 20 years, Tuyet Vitacca keeps Jacks in the Portola Hotel on the leading edge.

I’ll admit to sampling a few of their creations—you know, research—while working on the story. Their thoughts on the state of mixology, on the creative process, on the evolution of the cocktail were (and are) of even greater interest.

We’ve come a long way from the martini and cosmopolitan craze of the late ’90s and early 2000s. In Dallas, bartenders would describe at length the form of the ice and the torque necessary for proper shaking. The new generation details the qualities of brown butter, olive oil or miso used to “wash” a spirit and the savor seaweed harvested off the California coast lends to the botanical array of a small batch gin.

As Blandin says, “bartending is an art form. Cocktails are the medium.”

Which, I guess puts me on the arts beat. If you are one that enjoys an occasional cocktail, Monterey County is a good place to be right now.

