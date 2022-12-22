A holiday toy giveaway brings joy to hundreds of kids—and healing to one local family.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about my favorite part of Christmas as a child: opening gifts on Christmas Day.

Not every family can afford to buy gifts for the holidays. Luckily, there are a number of local organizations that step up to help. Today, Salinas City Elementary School District’s Resource Center and the Braxton Stuntz Foundation collaborated to bring joy and toys to students at SCESD.

The Braxton Stuntz Foundation was launched to honor Braxton, the son of Ruth Baltes-Stuntz and Michael Stuntz, who died in an accident at Garrapata State Park in 2019. Baltes-Stuntz says she and her husband started the Foundation as a way to heal and continue the legacy of their late son.

“Braxton loved Christmas, but we taught him from a very young age that it's not so much about what's under the tree, but who's around it. He would pick one toy and give the rest away,” Baltes-Stuntz says. For the family, the toy giveaway is a way of continuing his legacy. “Christmas is very difficult for us still, but this [the toy giveaway] really changes it for us,” she adds, saying that it is heartwarming to see kids’ happiness when they are choosing their new toy.

This is the fourth time the Foundation has organized a toy giveaway, and the second year that SCESD has participated. The event started at 10 am. Cheryl Camany, SCESD’s homeless liaison says some parents told her they were waiting in line since 7am. “They had blankets wrapped around, and beanies and gloves and winter scarves. They all had a smile on their face knowing that they were definitely going to get a toy,” Camany says.

One of the parents in line was Maria de Lourdes Pizeno Melgosa. She brought her four kids—twins Yaritza and Angel, 6; Kimberly, 10; and Marco, 12. They waited less than 30 minutes in line. She was thankful her kids had the opportunity to pick a toy: “Sometimes as a parent, we don’t have enough money to buy them toys,” Pizeno Melgosa says in Spanish.

Camany says the event was a collaborative effort. “Just love to thank that community and all the collaborative partners that are helping to support this event,” Camany says. Around 30 volunteers including SCESD’s trustees, teachers and staff, as well as students from Santa Catalina school and some Boy Scouts, showed up to help during the event.

I saw kids of many different ages, from babies to pre-teens, carrying their chosen toys with smiles on their faces. The event brought me back to my childhood and made me remember my favorite toys—Priscilla, a real baby doll—and the happy moments I spent with my family. What was your favorite holiday gift you received as a child?