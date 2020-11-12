A lawsuit against Del Rey Oaks alleges harassment and paints a picture of a boys’ club with no room for women.
Good Afternoon everyone,
Several years ago, at the swearing in of Jeannine Pacioni to the office of District Attorney for Monterey County, someone commented to me that Monterey County had an impressive number of women in leadership roles in law enforcement. At the time Pacioni became the first woman to hold the office of chief prosecutor, the Probation Department was run by a woman (Marcia Parsons), and women led (and still lead) the Salinas, Pacific Grove and Marina police departments.
It’s a different matter entirely when it comes to the rank and file, though. In the “Local Spin” column this week, I write about one agency—the Del Rey Oaks Police Department—which was just sued, along with the city, its police chief, several officers and the chief of another city’s department—by the one female officer DRO had, and let go.
The suit, filed in Monterey County Superior Court by Michele Ball, lists a variety of causes of actions against defendants including DRO and its Police Chief Jeff Hoyne, who is now serving as acting city manager: wrongful termination, gender discrimination, hostile work environment, gender harassment, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.
Ball alleges that, among other issues, pornographic materials were left out and regularly viewed in an evidence room and the chief and other officers routinely commented on women’s appearances. Her husband’s status with the Scotts Valley Police Department became the subject of gossip and when Ball complained that her supervisor was actively harassing her and hampering her career, she says those complaints fell on deaf ears.
Ball was terminated from her probationary period with the department on the premise that she had missed too many days. According to the lawsuit, she did miss time at work—she took six days of leave, with a doctor’s note, for stress, and missed other time because she had the flu, for which she also had a doctor’s note.
It’s impossible to know from the suit whether she was a good officer and would have made a good permanent hire. If she was let go because of her performance, that’s one thing. If she was let go because the ultimate boy’s club didn’t want a woman among them, that’s another story altogether, and one we’ll be covering as the suit makes its way through the court system.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
