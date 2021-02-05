A lesson in empathy from an introductory anthropology class.
Good afternoon.
As we enter into Black History Month, I’m reminded of an introductory anthropology class I audited in college. Our first assignment was to read and discuss the article “The Body Ritual of the Nacirema,” by Horace Miner. The article described the mythology and culture of Nacirema which began with the “great hero” Notgnihsaw and goes on to describe how a “dominant concern” for the Nacirema was their appearance. So periodically, “holy-mouth-men” would poke and prod the mouths of the Nacirema to keep teeth from falling out, or prevent gums from bleeding.
If you’ve gotten this far and didn’t understand the satire, don’t feel bad. The majority of the anthropology class didn’t either. Nacirema is American spelled backward, and Notgnihsaw, the great hero, is Washington spelled backward. Holy-mouth-men are dentists. Among the many lessons of the article was how people should look at any culture—even if it is our own collective culture—as observers, and never use their own culture to size up others.
I found a lesson in empathy in this section that I began seeing in my everyday life. It is easy to measure the world by our own experiences, culture, privileges, practices and struggles, hence the unhelpful refrain I often hear around this time of the year: “Why isn’t there a white history month?” But there are other phrases I hear more frequently and maybe you do too: “If they would have just followed the law…” or “I’ve struggled too.”
The hope and the dream for me, in the coming weeks, is that non-Black people (myself included) are able to look beyond themselves when observing the history that is being taught (and retaught) by local Black activists and community members alike. The easier thing is to do is compare, and measure up.
The harder, more transformative work happens in listening and changing.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
