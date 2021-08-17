Celia Jiménez here, thinking about concomitant words (words that go together) and the words we sometimes use interchangeably, despite the fact that they aren't meant to be used that way.
I've been thinking about this since I got an email from Jeff Woods, a retired translation and interpretation career advisor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. He wrote to tell me that I used the word “translators” when I really meant “interpreters” in a story about how the Salinas PD is trying to build trust after the killing of Gerardo Martinez, a Zapotec speaker. “It is a common mistake made by the media,” Woods says.
On the surface, they seem like similar words. And many people, including me, use them interchangeably. But Woods explained the difference between them: A translator is someone who converts written language from one to another. They typically do their work at a computer, researching which words will be the best ones to use in the article or other piece of writing they are translating.
An interpreter, on the other hand, is someone who translates spoken words and conversations. For example a phone conversation between two people might take place in English, but then be interpreted to a third person in Spanish. “Interpreters work face to face with others, in interpreting booths like at the United Nations and over video or telephone,” Woods says.
So it’s written versus verbal. Pretty simple. (Woods shares that there are also “language transcribers” who convert languages from spoken to written, and “sight translators” who do the opposite and convert from written to spoken word. So it does get more complicated, but if we focus on the two most common professions, translators and interpreters, the distinction is all about written versus spoken language.)
I asked Woods why he thinks it is important to know the difference. “There's a whole science to doing translation work,” he says. Just being bilingual doesn’t necessarily make you a translator or interpreter—there’s special training needed. And it goes beyond knowing the simple facts of the language to knowing about culture, history and the informal lingo that is used regionally. Those who speak more than one language can get by translating an informal note, but interpreting a medical conversation or a trial might be more difficult.
As a bilingual person, I can identify with this. When I was learning English, I learned the proper way to have a conversation. I didn’t learn a lot of slang or shortened words. It doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it was frustrating when I couldn’t understand a lot of how the English language is used.
And I’ve definitely seen my share of funky Spanish translations. Some even appear in official government documents. Clearly, both translation and interpretation are fields that require training and precision. I shared the definition Woods gave with the rest of the Weekly’s editorial staff—we’ll take note and use the proper terms in the future.
