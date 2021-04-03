A little laughter can do a lot to alleviate the stress of daily life.
Good morning.
Since the current issue of the Weekly hit newsstands Thursday, on April Fools’ Day, I’m reminded about the power of humor and mischief to break tense moments. Personally, a lot of my more mischievous days happened when I was a high schooler. I don’t know what it was about the class of 2009-2012 at Monterey High School, but there were some legendary senior pranks, and even day-to-day pranks.
Once, my grade’s class clown hid in a recycling bin that was periodically wheeled from class to class to pick up smaller bins of recycling. This was during the month before standardized testing, a boring and tedious time for most students. During testing practice he jumped out of the bin to scare our math teacher. He was yelled at by the math teacher, of course, but he was also met with the joy and open laughter of the previously hyper-focused classroom.
Another time, a group of friends and I pretended that a friend visiting from out of town wasn’t really “there,” following us around. Our friends who weren’t in on the prank went the whole day thinking they were hallucinating. (Don’t worry, we bought said pranked friend food in repentance and we all laughed about it later.)
This didn’t happen in my grade, but I did hear that one of my friends from cross-country filled a teacher’s classroom with marshmallows. The year before, we filled the same teacher’s classroom with balloons.
A little laughter, a complex prank or a well-executed jump scare can do a lot to alleviate the stress of daily life. This week, whether you make the conscious decision to laugh a little or not, remember, there’s always room for a little humor and that life doesn’t have to be 100-percent serious all the time. In this week’s Hot Picks section we’ve got, among other things, suggestions for what to watch when you want to laugh out loud.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
