“In some ways,” the American memoirist Mary Karr writes in her popular book on craft, The Art of Memoir, “writing a memoir is knocking yourself out with your own fist, if it’s done right.” That is: Writing a good, honest memoir involves taking a deep look at oneself, at what you’ve done in your life and why—a process that can be uncomfortable, if not downright painful.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here with this quote on my mind because I think there’s a similar experience at play for participants in Euro-Centric Cultural Reflectionism, an anti-racism course developed and facilitated by Pacific Grove-native Dirrick Williams. This course, and Williams’ story more broadly, is the subject of this week’s cover story.

I first met Williams in January when I interviewed him for a story about a weekly series of Black History Month movie nights that his nonprofit, Black Leaders and Allies Collaborative, was hosting. We had a long and wide-ranging conversation, during which I learned about Euro-Centric Cultural Reflectionism (known in shorthand as ECCR), which Williams described to me in that first conversation as a “race relations boot camp.” I was intrigued, and luckily for me, there was a new cohort scheduled to start in a few weeks. (In order to honor the confidentiality of my fellow ECCR cohort, neither the cover story, nor this intro, will discuss specific conversations that took place during the course.)

In spite of my preparation, the first class meeting for ECCR (participants meet via Zoom for two hours each week for 14 weeks) was not at all what I expected. Instead of an intellectual conversation about race, racism and the myriad ways systemic racism shows up in American life, Williams asked us to identify and talk about our emotional responses to racism. It was uncomfortable, but also fascinating.

Later, Williams told me that he takes this approach very intentionally. “How can you have an intellectual conversation about something that has no sense to it?” he asks. Instead, his course prompts people to interrogate their emotions “because that’s where the problem exists.” Thinking about the history and current reality of racism in America, from the murder of unarmed Black Americans by police officers to the Black-white wealth gap, brings up strong emotions like fear, anger, shame, guilt, etc.—negative emotions we humans are prone to turning away from. In Williams’ telling, it is this turning away—which can manifest as anything from outright violence to microaggressions to simply sustaining an inequitable status quo—that helps to perpetuate racism.

Which brings us back to knocking yourself out with your own fist. There are many ways we all benefit from learning how to identify and process our emotions—even, or perhaps especially, when it is hard. Maybe, as I learned while reporting this story, that benefit can include creating a more just world.