Sara Rubin here, prepared to proclaim: I am bad at dancing. Or at least I think of myself as someone who is bad at dancing.
I’m sharing that because it’s just one example of why I am a pretty improbable candidate to attend a burlesque workshop. But for journalism, one goes beyond their comfort zone. When we spoke in a Weekly editorial meeting about the idea of a feature story on burlesque workshops, I did not think Features Editor Dave Faries would assign it to me—but he did, and so it was that on a recent Tuesday night, I found myself at Ms Tryss Boutique in Monterey for a burlesque workshop with Callie McKenzie, aka Honey Delight, of the troupe The Carmel Delights.
I was a skeptic starting immediately, with a warm-up move involving a bump-and-grind of the hips. Seriously, I thought, I am not coordinated enough for this class and I am a total imposter. But when McKenzie says these workshops are for everyone, she means it. There’s opportunity for more sophisticated dancers to get really into it, to learn all the moves (in this case, McKenzie’s choreography of Christina Aguilera’s “Nasty Naughty Boy”). Some of us could not even attempt to do all the moves—a split, for real?—but McKenzie was prepared with tips for “cheating,” on how to look sexy to a theoretical future audience without having to have all of these moves down.
Still, sometimes even the cheating option looked impossible to me. At one point, all of us were lying sideways on the floor and McKenzie guided us through a corkscrew leg move with the knee up then down then up again—“It feels really awkward, but looks really good,” she said. (I’m not sure if she was talking directly to me, but it was validating! It did, indeed, feel awkward.)
Most of us started out in something approximating gym clothes, and some of us stayed in those. Some students shed layers as the class went on, some added high heels to their bare feet. But those of us who wanted full coverage, no heels and no splits were also perfectly at home.
Somehow, amazingly and against my instincts, I found myself feeling like I could follow along and keep up (OK, yes, I skipped a few moves that felt impossible, but I did fling my legs up and over a chair). One hour-long workshop made me feel like maybe, possibly, in an alternate reality version of my life, I could do burlesque.
That is exactly the reason that McKenzie started offering these workshops at Ms Tryss and Carmel Barre, open to anyone to sign up. Some people join and find that dancing in this explicitly sexy way, to wear as much or as little as you want to, is outright empowering. This is not the tap class you attended as a kid, in which you need to be on time and perfect. Instead, you do what feels good and you get to be as much a part of this dance community as anyone.
McKenzie has found that whatever you look like, however you dance, whatever you are comfortable wearing—whether that’s high heels and a thong, or socks and sweatpants—that burlesque offers a way to relate to your body and claim it as your own. “You’re claiming your sexuality,” she tells me. “It’s crazy to be able to do the minimal movement of peeling a glove off on stage, knowing that everyone is hanging off the edge of their seat.”
And when The Carmel Delights perform—not at a workshop in the gym, but onstage and in full costume—everyone is indeed at the edge of their seats. This group packs the house in their monthly appearances (the fourth Friday of each month at Pearl Hour in Monterey), and at other rotating venues around town. Each dancer brings their own body type and their own style and their own desire to flaunt it—and they often choose to flaunt a lot, on their own terms. It will make you wonder if you could find enough self-love to do it yourself, to put yourself on stage in front of people and shake everything you’ve got, baring yourself to the world.
And The Carmel Delights are baring themselves to the world, quite literally. They have been invited back to the Best of Burlesque Festival at Edinburgh Fringe this August; from there, they’ll head to Spain where they have been selected to headline the Ibiza Burlesque Festival. To support their international tour, they’re hosting a fundraiser event (with dancing, of course) tomorrow, July 21, at the Moose Lodge in Del Rey Oaks.
In creating and cultivating The Carmel Delights (in addition to teaching dance and aerial silks at a variety of studios), McKenzie has created a community that welcomes everyone in, to find a way to shine. Fellow dancer Vanessa Burkleo, aka Afternoon Delight, says: “I am not the typical dancer’s body type. For me it’s been very empowering to say, ‘Yes, I am curvy, I have legs that are thick.’ It’s been very empowering to own my body and show it the way that I would like to, and shine.”
She and her fellow dancers all shine, in part because they’re great dancers, but also because they’re proud and unashamed of it. At the regular community workshops, anyone and everyone is invited to get in on that—even if, like me, you don’t even think you can dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.