Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, likely playing the laser pointer game with my pandemic pet as you read this. Eloise the skeptical kitten is an indoor cat and, in typical cat fashion, pretty low-maintenance. But that’s not the case for all animals adopted during our collective year of shelter-in-place—and as our pandemic lives begin to open up again these new-ish pet owners, dog owners in particular, are working to ease their animals back into the social world. It can be a challenge.
On a national level, dog trainers are reportedly busier than ever. Locally, one woman is volunteering her services to help pandemic dogs become good canine citizens.
Cynthia Karengin’s earliest memories are of dogs. Her father was a working dog handler, so she grew up immersed in that world. As a child she was taught that there’s a certain way for humans to interact with canines. Now, following in her dad’s footsteps, she works in dog training too. “I can look at a dog and generally know what’s going on,” Karengin says.
Like so many of us, Karengin was pleased to see shelters cleared out in the beginning of the pandemic, people bringing home companions for the long shutdown. But as a dog person, the huge glut of new dog owners gives her pause. That adorable puppy you got a year ago? He’s now a nippy and rebellious one year old, and will destroy your stuff unless you give him enough physical and mental exercise. Karengin is worried that people will start bringing these dogs they don’t know how to handle back to the shelter. And she wants them to know there’s another way.
So Karengin has started offering basic dog training lessons, for free, on Saturdays. She has space for 10 people at a time with their dogs, and asks for nothing other than a commitment to show up five Saturdays in a row and work on “homework” in between. Over the course of those weeks attendees cover leash handling, sit, stay, down, heel and recall—what Karengin calls the basics for a “canine good citizen.”
Karengin has an authoritative manner, and still it’s clear how much she cares about the animals. “Watching that transformation [from a difficult, disobedient dog to a well-trained one] is everything to me,” she says. The lessons are a gift to her community. “We’ve been through hell this year,” Karengin says. “This is my personal giving back to the community. I have something to give, and I want to give it freely.”
