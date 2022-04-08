A local fundraising effort that’s running 12 years strong.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about vulnerability. There’s a funny thing that happens when you really need help from your family or friends or community or even strangers—you get to ask for it. And as vulnerable and often uncomfortable as that act is, it also allows people to show up and support you. And when they do, that feels good.

There are few people as intimately and regularly familiar with the duality of these emotions as Rachael Short. Short is a local photographer who, in 2010, was in a car accident that left her quadriplegic. Her life was transformed—from independence to reliance on caregivers and a five-day-a-week rehab schedule that Short describes as her full-time job. She also had to figure out how to pay these caregivers and trainers, and that’s how Relay for Rachael was born.

Every year for the past 12 years, a group of runners has gathered to run all or part of the Big Sur International Marathon as a fundraiser for Short’s ongoing care. This year, with the marathon back on Sunday, April 24 after a Covid-induced hiatus, the team includes five marathon runners, four four-person relay teams, an 11-mile race runner and one person running a virtual 100-mile challenge during the month of April. Some runners have participated, in one capacity or another, during every single one of those 12 years. Others are new—Short says about half of this year’s runners haven’t participated in the relay before.

In addition to training for the race, each runner raises money from his or her community. Given monthly care and rehab costs of around $5,000, Short is aiming to raise $60,000.

It’s definitely “weird” to ask people for money year after year, Short says, wincing a little. Being at the center of attention is not her favorite. But then there’s the other side of that coin: Seeing people show up to support her, whether by running or by donating money, is a gift. It’s part of what keeps her going, slowly gaining strength and mobility. The two experiences—of vulnerability/discomfort and of love/support—go hand in hand.

I’m among the 16 relay runners racing for Rachael in April. It will be my first time participating in the marathon and, though I’m a regular jogger, my first race in many years. I’m excited to lace up and offer my support in this way. If you’d like to join in, you can donate in my name (or that of any other runner—it all goes to the same place!) here.

