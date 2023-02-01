A local nonprofit wants to help us all learn to talk about mental health.

Kyarra Harris here, thinking about mental health. Specifically about having the space to speak on mental health challenges with family members. While progress is being made, there is still more work to be done.

It’s no secret that independence is a hallmark of the American experience. On the positive side, we live in a country that allows us to do our own research and form our own opinions. But, too often, that very same independence can lead to isolation.

It’s hard to admit when something is difficult for you, whether it's work, school, or just life tasks that need to be taken care of. Everyone struggles, but not everyone shares.

In January, I had the honor of speaking with teachers and volunteers of AIM Youth Mental Health, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching adults how to handle mental health challenges faced by teenagers.

During the course, adults learn the proper language to use, and how to get on a young person’s level and understand what they are going through. Then, they recommend the next best steps, whether that means counseling or other professional help.

What I found most endearing was the teachers’ confidence in what they are doing. Speaking with CEO Lori Butterworth, there was little doubt in her mind that having a trusted adult in the life of a teenager can make a huge difference.

“Protecting kids means their physical and emotional safety,” Butterworth told me. “Right now, it’s hard to find therapy because there is such a need for it. So it’s important for adults to have these skills and tools.”

Last year, AIM held its second annual scientific symposium where guest speakers with backgrounds in psychology gave presentations, in addition to teenagers who took part in peer-to-peer research for AIM. One of their findings was that phone lines are one of the least-used resources by teens having a mental health crisis. Having a trusted adult in their life was at the top of the list—a finding that supports AIM’s approach.

AIM is already planning to bring the symposium back in 2023. The conference will take place in Monterey on April 20-21—keep an eye out for a speaker lineup and more information coming soon.